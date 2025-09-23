Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for substance use disorders, together with CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"), operating as Hanf.com, one of Germany's leading CBD retailers, is pleased to announce the opening of its 17th retail location in the City of Freising, Bavaria. As disclosed in Neural's press release dated August 13, 2025, Neural owns a 30.75% interest in CWE with an option to acquire the remaining 69.25% upon satisfaction of certain conditions.

Freising, a vibrant university city of more than 50,000 residents, is strategically located near Munich International Airport and serves as a key hub for the greater Munich metropolitan area. As part of Hanf.com's growth strategy in Bavaria, the new store will be company-operated rather than franchised, ensuring consistent customer experience and maintaining the brand's high standards.

"We are excited to bring the Hanf.com experience to Freising - a city with a rich history, strong community values, a large student population and a forward-looking spirit," said Alex Cerveny, COO of Hanf.com. "This new location not only expands our presence in Bavaria but also strengthens our reach into Munich and its surrounding suburbs, resulting in greater customer access to Hanf.com's trusted products and expertise. Furthermore, our established infrastructure in the region allows for greater financial efficiencies, thereby adding higher-margin revenue to Hanf.com's strong fundamentals and a track record of growth."

The opening of the Freising store marks another important step in Hanf.com's ongoing expansion strategy, solidifying its position as a market leader in Germany's fast-growing CBD retail sector. Information about Hanf.com retail footprint across Germany can be found at https://hanf.com/info/filialfinder/.

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267603

SOURCE: Neural Therapeutics Inc.