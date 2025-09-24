Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 07:48 Uhr
Chery Group: Spotlight on Chery International User Summit: LEPAS to Fully Unlock Value and Invite Global Users on a Journey of Elegant Co-Creation

WUHU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17-21, 2025, the Chery International User Summit, themed "CO-CREATE•CO-DEFINE", will debut as a global platform for product, communication, and ecosystem co-creation. At the center is LEPAS, Chery Group's new global new energy brand, presenting its Ecosystem 2.0 vision through product showcases, technology launches, safety demonstrations, and user engagement. The brand will also advance the Global Elegance Lifestyle Partner Program to co-build an ecosystem of elegant mobility with users worldwide.

LEPAS flagship SUV L8

Positioned as the "Preferred brand for elegant mobility life", LEPAS upholds the philosophy "Drive Your Elegance." Backed by Chery's 22 consecutive years as China's top passenger vehicle exporter and 17.44 million global users, LEPAS is rapidly emerging on the international stage. Its debut lineup, led by the L8 SUV, drew strong interest at the Indonesia International Auto Show, praised for its "Leopard Aesthetics" design, intelligent features, and practicality. The 2025 summit offers a key moment for LEPAS to immerse global users in its values.

During the event, LEPAS will stage a Global Journey of Elegance Drive - China Stop, allowing media and users to test the L8's intelligent all-terrain performance across cities, experiencing its integration of people × vehicle × environment. LEPAS will also open its first Eco Co-Creation Global Boutique Store, providing a lifestyle-oriented, participatory brand space. Meanwhile, LEPAS DAY will debut breakthrough technologies, complemented by workshops, test drives, and open safety experiments that highlight the brand's reliability.

Closely tied to the summit, the Global Elegance Lifestyle Partner Program invites lifestyle-driven users and creators across five fields-outdoor travel, home living, fashion, gourmet, and fitness-to co-create 100 elegant lifestyle scenarios. This initiative shifts LEPAS's approach from "official broadcasting" to authentic user co-creation. Recruitment began in September, with selected partners gaining early test-drive access, invitations to exclusive sessions, and entry into LEPAS's KOC (Key Opinion Consumer) network to help define products, scenarios, and content.

This summit marks LEPAS's transition from launch phase to a new era of user co-creation and co-definition. By connecting technology, products, and lifestyles, LEPAS aims to inject the new energy mobility market with fresh value rooted in "Elegant Technology."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780529/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spotlight-on-chery-international-user-summit-lepas-to-fully-unlock-value-and-invite-global-users-on-a-journey-of-elegant-co-creation-302565439.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
