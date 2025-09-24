

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi Winthrop Industrie SA, Sanofi SA (SAN.PA, SNY, SNYNF), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, on Wednesday said it has made an additional $625 million multi-year capital commitment to its corporate venture arm, Sanofi Ventures.



The company said that the move is raising its total assets under management to more than $1.4 billion.



The fund has already deployed over $800 million across more than 70 companies and participates across all stages of the private company lifecycle, from seed to crossover, as well as in IPOs.



The company said the move will help advance potentially life-changing therapies while reinforcing its long-term growth ambitions and role as a catalyst for healthcare innovation.



On Tuesday, Sanofi closed trading, 1.21% lesser at EUR 79.26 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



