OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept reduces its production costs by 40%

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) has in 2025 carried out a strategic cost reduction of its patented CEPT® system, strengthening the company's gross margins and improving profitability across all segments.

The implemented efficiency improvements include the design of the PEF system, the purchasing structure, and the establishment of production lines on multiple continents. This has resulted in a more robust supply chain, lower purchasing costs, and reduced exposure to trade tariffs. In addition, global production capacity has increased to 500 units annually, as recently communicated.

The improved cost position enhances the company's competitiveness, opens up new business opportunities, and strengthens the company's margins.

"The improved margins provide us with financial flexibility and create long-term conditions for profitable growth in new segments and in regions that we do not prioritize today, but where the growth rate within the food and beverage sector is very strong," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept.

OptiCept's addressable market is estimated at approximately SEK 500 billion, and the increased efficiency strengthens the company in its ambition to become the world leader in PEF.

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

