Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A2QRYM | ISIN: SE0015556873
24.09.25 | 08:02
5,100 Euro
+3,45 % +0,170
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 07:45 Uhr
Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo raises the bar and adjusts financial targets on the back of solid performance - invites to Capital Markets Event on October 22

The Board of Cheffelo has established new financial targets through 2028.

· Growth target: Net Sales CAGR of 7-9%, targeting BSEK 1.5 in 2028 (previous target: 6-8% reaching BSEK 1.2 in 2026).
· Profitability target: EBIT margin of 7-9% in 2028 (previous target: 4-6% in 2026).

A trading update for the third quarter of 2025 will be released October 10, to be followed by the full interim report for the period on November 5.

"Our commitment to uniting families around the dinner table remains steadfast and we are proud that more customers are trusting us with solving dinner. Based on our optimized pricing, increase in active customers, higher order frequency and growth in add-ons and groceries, we will be delivering a solid 2025 and expect to continue delivering profitable long-term growth," said Walker Kinman, CEO at Cheffelo.

Cheffelo will host a Capital Markets Event on October 22, at 09:00 CET. At the event, CEO Walker Kinman, together with members of the Management Team will present Cheffelo's strategy, market outlook, and updated financial targets. The agenda also includes insights on customer acquisition, product innovation, technology for personalized mealkits, operational excellence, and sustainability. The presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session. The event will be streamed here: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/cheffelo/capital-market-event-october/ No pre-registration is required.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bergman, CFO Cheffelo
Phone: +46 707 74 49 73
Mail: ir@cheffelo.com

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo
Phone: +46 706 48 70 65
E-post: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF). Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB.
www.cheffelo.com
www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
