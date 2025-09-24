Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 29-30, 2025, at the Parq Hotel and Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow, will be presenting on September 29, 2025, to discuss the Company's recent performance and future growth plans.

The Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies in a curated format that includes company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Focused on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem, it fosters meaningful connections, improves access to capital, and builds long-term support for businesses that often operate outside the spotlight.

Investors interested in meeting with Glow during the conference should contact the coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com.

Any investors who would like to attend Small Cap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

