Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154
Frankfurt
24.09.25 | 09:59
1,185 Euro
-2,07 % -0,025
Hilbert Group Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with Strategic Investment in Concordium's CCD Token

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Hilbert Group, a NASDAQ-listed (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) global digital asset investment firm, today announced a strategic long-term investment in CCD - the native token of Concordium, a leading PayFi blockchain, built for institutional-grade payments.

With a meaningful upfront allocation to CCD, this marks Hilbert Group's first core token investment beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. In line with its conviction in Concordium's long-term potential, Hilbert has also committed to significantly increasing its CCD holdings over the next six months through market buys. This also represents a successful outcome of the Hilbert Group's strategic focus on identifying high-potential projects that meet its rigorous due diligence standards.

"We have spent years rigorously analyzing hundreds of crypto projects, but very few meet our standards for long-term institutional viability," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium's technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments."

Unlike speculative blockchain projects, Concordium is purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with global regulatory frameworks. Its on-chain identity system and smart-contract-less execution model make it ideally suited to support large-scale, compliant payment systems, or the next evolution of payments on the blockchain, thus bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

For Concordium, Hilbert's investment brings both capital and strategic collaboration opportunities, opening doors to joint work on treasury management, liquidity growth, and PayFi ecosystem development. It also strengthens CCD's position as a utility token powering a new generation of PayFi and signals growing market momentum around the network.

"Hilbert Group's decision to invest in CCD is a powerful validation of our mission," said Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium. "Partnering with a NASDAQ-listed firm like Hilbert accelerates our journey. This isn't just a capital infusion; it's a strategic investment. With Hilbert's expertise and market presence, we will explore strategic collaboration on treasury management, liquidity growth and PayFi ecosystem expansion. Together, we are driving institutional adoption and building a future-proof blockchain for the real economy."

As a publicly listed company, Hilbert Group offers traditional investors a regulated gateway to the digital asset space. By adding Concordium to its portfolio, Hilbert provides its shareholders direct exposure to one of the most promising infrastructure projects at the intersection of crypto, compliance, and global payments.

About Concordium
Concordium is a scalable Layer 1 blockchain that offers a unique identity layer at protocol level to ensure verified and private user interactions enabled via zero-knowledge proof technology. Founded in 2018, the research-backed chain enables Smart Money with programmable Protocol-Level Tokens, advanced PayFi features like time releases and compliance controls, and secure ID-based geofencing for cross-border transactions, making it the chain of choice for enterprise-ready stablecoins looking for real-world adoption while adhering to new regulatory frameworks.

Learn more: www.concordium.com

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with Strategic Investment in Concordium's CCD Token

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-expands-beyond-bitcoin-and-ethereum-with-strategic-inv-1077496

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
