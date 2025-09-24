Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Elsevier appoints Brent Gordon President of Healthcare Education unit

Gordon to lead unit that serves more than 10 million learners and future healthcare professionals globally

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics for science and healthcare, today announced the appointment of Brent Gordon as president of its global Healthcare Education business unit, which delivers cutting-edge nursing, health, and medical education content through advanced digital learning platforms-empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals and institutions worldwide. Currently, the unit serves more than 10 million learners and future healthcare professionals globally.

Elsevier_Limited_Logo

A proven leader in education technology, Gordon currently leads Elsevier's Nursing and Health Education division. In his expanded role, he will spearhead innovation across Elsevier's trusted portfolio of best-in-class solutions that are grounded on trusted content and advanced technologies such as AI, 3D animation, digital simulations and end-to-end analytics to drive superior performance and results in healthcare education. These solutions include Sherpath AI, ClinicalKey Student, Shadow Health, HESI, Complete Anatomy, and Osmosis-creating a unified, outcomes-driven experience for learners and educators across disciplines.

Jan Herzhoff, President, Elsevier Health, said: "Brent is a visionary leader with a track record of turning bold ideas into real-world impact. His deep understanding of the education landscape and relentless focus on innovation will accelerate our mission to transform healthcare learning and improve learning outcomes for future impact makers in healthcare."

With over 25 years of experience in education technology, Gordon has led large-scale digital transformations in global organizations. Since joining Elsevier in 2019, he has led the growth of its Nursing & Health Education business, launching Elsevier 360 for Nursing and Sherpath AI-the first generative AI tool designed for nursing education-while also leading key acquisitions including Shadow Health and Authess.

Brent Gordon, President, Healthcare Education, Elsevier said: "At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to helping learners and healthcare professionals succeed. By delivering AI-enabled tools, trusted content, and predictive analytics, we're equipping them with the resources they need to make informed decisions, improve patient outcomes, and drive meaningful progress in healthcare. This is a transformative time in healthcare education, and I am honored and excited to lead our organization as we advance knowledge and prepare more students for clinical practice."

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company specializing in science and health. For over 140 years, we've partnered with the scientific and medical communities to advance knowledge, improve outcomes, and foster innovation. Our content and technology help researchers, educators, and healthcare professionals in over 170 countries make critical decisions with confidence. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools. Learn more at www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5509711/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-appoints-brent-gordon-president-of-healthcare-education-unit-302565038.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
