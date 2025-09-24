Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils AI Facial Analysis for Early Diabetes Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced a breakthrough in diabetes detection with its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator.

The platform extracts subtle facial biomarkers-including skin tone irregularities, microvascular patterns, and elasticity loss-which correlate with early insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes risk. By layering these signals with predictive algorithms, MDCE's system delivers a personalized, non-invasive forecast of diabetes susceptibility.

"This technology can possibly identify diabetes years before it's diagnosed in the clinic," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "By enabling earlier interventions, we can likely reduce complications and improve patient outcomes."

