Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils AI Facial Analysis for Early Diabetes Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced a breakthrough in diabetes detection with its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator.

The platform extracts subtle facial biomarkers-including skin tone irregularities, microvascular patterns, and elasticity loss-which correlate with early insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes risk. By layering these signals with predictive algorithms, MDCE's system delivers a personalized, non-invasive forecast of diabetes susceptibility.

"This technology can possibly identify diabetes years before it's diagnosed in the clinic," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "By enabling earlier interventions, we can likely reduce complications and improve patient outcomes."

Company Websites: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | www.mdcestock.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) provides AI-driven preventive healthcare solutions, offering non-invasive, personalized risk assessments for systemic, ocular, and dermatological conditions.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-unveils-ai-facial-analysis-for-early-d-1075301

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
