Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 14:03 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Introduces AI Facial Health Risk Estimator for Cardiovascular Disease Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the launch of its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator, a groundbreaking technology that leverages advanced facial imaging to provide early risk detection for cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

The system uses deep neural networks trained on biometric signatures such as micro-wrinkle density, skin elasticity, and tone variations to generate a real-time estimate of biological age. By comparing biological age against chronological age, the platform identifies cardiovascular predisposition and risk factors before clinical symptoms emerge.

"Cardiovascular disease prevention has always depended on invasive testing and delayed symptom recognition," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Our AI system will deliver a non-invasive, accessible solution that empowers patients to detect early problems with their heart health."

Company Websites: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | www.mdcestock.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) develops AI-powered health solutions that enable early detection, preventive screening, and personalized wellness insights for systemic, ocular, and dermatological conditions.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-introduces-ai-facial-health-risk-estim-1075299

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
