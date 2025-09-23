Medical Care Technologies Inc. Introduces AI Facial Health Risk Estimator for Cardiovascular Disease Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the launch of its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator, a groundbreaking technology that leverages advanced facial imaging to provide early risk detection for cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

The system uses deep neural networks trained on biometric signatures such as micro-wrinkle density, skin elasticity, and tone variations to generate a real-time estimate of biological age. By comparing biological age against chronological age, the platform identifies cardiovascular predisposition and risk factors before clinical symptoms emerge.

"Cardiovascular disease prevention has always depended on invasive testing and delayed symptom recognition," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Our AI system will deliver a non-invasive, accessible solution that empowers patients to detect early problems with their heart health."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) develops AI-powered health solutions that enable early detection, preventive screening, and personalized wellness insights for systemic, ocular, and dermatological conditions.

