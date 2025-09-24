Cubic Defense: Cubic Wins United States Air Force Contract for Halo Satellite Communications Antenna

Delivering adaptive and resilient communications

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Cubic Defense's, Secure Communications business unit, a leading provider in secure communications has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to advance Halo, a multi-link, multi-band, multi-orbit hybrid SATCOM antenna. The contract will run through July 22, 2027, with the work to be performed in San Diego, CA.

"Receiving this award reflects our success to date in the advancement of this technology and our continued commitment to work alongside the government and deliver assured data access to the Warfighter in a timely fashion," said Dr. Dan Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Cubic Secure Communications. "Halo will deliver compact, power-efficient, and resilient satellite connectivity to meet critical mission needs in multiple domains."

Halo is a software-defined antenna system for hybrid SATCOM operations. It supports simultaneous transmission and reception in Multiple bands, enabling high-throughput, multi-beam communications. Designed for resilience, Halo maintains redundant network paths and connects seamlessly across multiple constellations. Halo enables end-users to have a single device that can securely leverage SATCOM services from multiple commercial and government satellite providers.

Built on open standards and optimized for ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP), Halo is scalable across many platforms and missions. The system features a flat-panel active electronically scanned array (AESA) with 2D beam steering, delivering robust and flexible connectivity for modern defense operations.

