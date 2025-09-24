Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has received validation of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets under the SBTi's sector-specific "Buildings" standard. This scientific validation confirms the Company's strengthened trajectory, which now aims to reduce its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions (Category 13: downstream leased assets) by -62% per square meter by 2030 and -92% by 2050, compared to 2017.

Its previous target, certified in 2019, called for a -47% reduction in Scope 1 2 emissions per square meter by 2030. Mercialys is therefore raising its decarbonization target, with an ambition that now includes energy consumption in both the common areas of its shopping centers and its tenants' spaces, adopting a whole-building approach.

This enhanced commitment builds on results already achieved. By the end of 2024, Mercialys had reduced its emissions by -41% compared to 2017 and was ranked by the Financial Times among the top-performing European companies in terms of greenhouse gas reduction.

In addition to its decarbonization target, the Company is also committed to significantly reducing emissions related to waste management and construction work on its sites by 2030. These targets will be met through the use of renewable electricity, the phasing out of fossil-fuel-based equipment, and the implementation of energy efficiency solutions. These efforts will not lead to a significant increase in medium-term CAPEX, given the investments already made.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate investment companies. It specializes in the ownership, management, and transformation of retail spaces in anticipation of consumer trends, both for its own account and on behalf of third parties. As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a property portfolio valued at €2.9 billion including transfer taxes. Its portfolio of 1,985 leases represents an annualized rental base of €180.4 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock exchange since October 12, 2005, under the ticker symbol MERY, and benefits from the French REIT (SIIC) regime. A member of the SBF 120 and the Euronext Paris A compartment, the number of shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, was 93,886,501.

1 Science Based Targets Initiative: project designed to contribute to the fight against global warming through corporate commitments, born from the collaboration between several institutions (Carbon Disclosure Project, United Nations Global Compact, and World Resources Institute).

