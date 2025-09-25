

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (HTHIY.PK) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a nollaboration, manufacturing, and supply agreement with ELITech Group S.p.A. to advance molecular testing for infectious diseases.



The collaboration aims to create a flexible PCR platform designed to improve operational efficiency in microbiology and virology laboratories. The System supports continuous sample and reagent loading, random access, and end-to-end automation from sample preparation to measurement.



Hitachi High-Tech brings expertise in development and technical capabilities, including photometric analysis and automation, key technologies behind its life sciences and diagnostic portfolio. ELITech contributes its fully automated PCR testing systems and a broad reagent portfolio for the European market, with particular strength across a wide range of test items.



The companies have been jointly developing fully automated PCR testing system primarily for the diagnosis and monitoring treatment of infectious diseases. Under the agreement, Hitachi High-Tech will supply the systems to ELITech.



In Japan, Hitachi High-Tech plans to present the System, branded as 'LABOSPECT GA-5,' at the JACLaS EXPO 2025 in Yokohama from October 3 to 5, 2025.



