News summary:

Authorities, critical network operators and high-security enterprises need quantum-safe, high-capacity encryption for classified data

FSP 3000 S-Flex is the only 400G Layer 1 muxponder approved by the BSI for VS-NfD and EU/NATO-restricted data communication

is the only 400G Layer 1 muxponder approved by the BSI for VS-NfD and EU/NATO-restricted data communication Engineered for cloud sovereignty and quantum-safe protection, the solution secures optical transport networks

Adva Network Security today announced that its FSP 3000 S-Flex 400Gbit/s solution has achieved a world first with approval from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for the transportation of data classified as Verschlusssache Nur für den Dienstgebrauch (VS-NfD) "For Official Use Only" and EU/NATO "Restricted." No other 400Gbit/s solution on the market has earned this level of accreditation. Leveraging Adva Network Security's ConnectGuard technology, it delivers quantum-safe Layer 1 encryption with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), offering future-ready protection for sensitive data. By deploying S-Flex, authorities, critical infrastructure operators and high-security enterprises can defend against a range of threats, including harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922296544/en/

Adva Network Security's FSP 3000 S-Flex with BSI-approved 400Gbit/s encryption marks a major milestone for safeguarding Europe's digital future.

"The European Union urgently needs to advance its position on post-quantum cryptography to combat long-term threats to sensitive and classified data. With our FSP 3000 S-Flex, we've moved beyond roadmap promises to deliver the world's first 400Gbit/s Layer 1 encryption solution approved by the BSI for VS-NfD and EU/NATO-restricted data," said Josef Sißmeir, GM of Adva Network Security. "This is a significant step in securing Europe's digital future. While post-quantum policy is still being debated in boardrooms and committees, we're already helping protect data center operators, financial institutions and defense agencies from quantum-enabled threats. BSI-approved and built for the future, our technology doesn't just meet critical security standards it sets the benchmark for emerging ones."

The FSP 3000 S-Flex combines BSI-approved Layer 1 encryption with post-quantum key exchange to protect classified data, including VS-NfD and EU/NATO-Restricted. Developed by Adva Network Security as a high-capacity transponder/muxponder card for the Adtran FSP 3000 open optical transport platform, it delivers ultra-low-latency connectivity with a high-density design. The solution supports Fibre Channel up to 64Gbit/s and Ethernet from 1GbE to 400GbE (1/10/25/100/400GbE), as well as IBM Z mainframe connectivity, multiplexing multiple client services into a single 400Gbit/s wavelength. As hosted data volumes grow, the technology ensures scalable bandwidth and quantum-safe encryption for enterprises, public authorities and operators of critical infrastructure.

"Harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks threaten the future security of data transmitted today, making post-quantum cryptography one of the most urgent priorities for guaranteeing the digital sovereignty of Europe," commented Michael Roth, GM of Adva Network Security. "The European Commission has made clear that member states must coordinate their transition to PQC. With the FSP 3000 S-Flex, we're leading that objective. As the industry's first 400Gbit/s Layer 1 encryption solution approved by the BSI for VS-NfD and EU/NATO-restricted data, our high-capacity card is already deployed and certified to protect the most sensitive information. It gives operators a path to upgrade in sync with evolving standards and higher data rates in step with national strategies, strengthening Europe's digital transformation over the next decade."

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security is a leading German IT-security company. We provide robust optical and Ethernet networking solutions and a comprehensive service offering. Our ConnectGuard technology delivers quantum-safe encryption that protects large-scale networks and essential applications. Critical infrastructure, government, defense and enterprise customers rely on our technical expertise in communication networks and information security. This unique combination of skills ensures the resilience and security of their essential IT and OT infrastructure. Customers can count on our services team from initial design to secure operation, ensuring business continuity amid growing cyber threats. Our design, manufacturing processes and security solutions are certified by leading government security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

Published by

Adva Network Security GmbH, Berlin, Germany

www.advasecurity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922296544/en/

Contacts:

For media

Antje Hartmann

t +49 30 2636969166

info@advasecurity.com