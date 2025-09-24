Oneflow AB: Oneflow AB terminates liquidity guarantee agreement

Press release
24 September 2025
Oneflow AB terminates liquidity guarantee agreement
Oneflow AB ("Oneflow") hereby announces that the company has terminated its agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB regarding the assignment as liquidity provider.
The purpose of the liquidity guarantee has been to promote liquidity in the company's share, reduce volatility, and facilitate trading. Oneflow assesses that the current trading activity and liquidity in the share are satisfactory and that the benefit of a liquidity provider is limited. The liquidity guarantee will cease after the trading day on 30 December 2025.
