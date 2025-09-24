Anzeige
WKN: A3DJVC | ISIN: SE0017564461 | Ticker-Symbol: L58
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:11
2,230 Euro
-3,46 % -0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 17:50 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oneflow AB: Oneflow AB terminates liquidity guarantee agreement

Press release
24 September 2025

Oneflow AB terminates liquidity guarantee agreement

Oneflow AB ("Oneflow") hereby announces that the company has terminated its agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB regarding the assignment as liquidity provider.

The purpose of the liquidity guarantee has been to promote liquidity in the company's share, reduce volatility, and facilitate trading. Oneflow assesses that the current trading activity and liquidity in the share are satisfactory and that the benefit of a liquidity provider is limited. The liquidity guarantee will cease after the trading day on 30 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder
Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76
Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow

Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow.com.


