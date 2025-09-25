OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Receives New Order from Juice Producer in Costa Rica

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) announces that the company today has received an order for its patented CEPT® system for pineapple juice extraction from an established producer in Costa Rica. Installation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The deal concerns an OPTICEPT® LJ7, a PEF system for liquid foods. This is the company's second sale to the juice segment. The first sale announced was to a leading juice producer in Southeast Asia. Increased juice extraction, improved quality, and a more sustainable production chain are factors that make the technology particularly attractive in growing markets within the premium segment.

"We continue to introduce our solutions in key markets systematically, and a major reference customer in Costa Rica is strategically important since the country is one of the world's largest exporters of pineapple juice. The deal validates the value we deliver, strengthens our position, and paves the way for more business in the region," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

Costa Rica is one of the world's largest producers of pineapple products alongside the Philippines. With today's deal, OptiCept now has reference customers in two of the most important markets for pineapple juice production globally. The global pineapple juice market was valued at approximately USD 3.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% in the coming years.

For more information on the market potential for PEF (Pulsed Electric Field) in pineapple and OptiCept's growth opportunities, see the company's latest market deep dive via the link: OPTICEPT INSIGHTS

