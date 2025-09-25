The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

September 25

25thSeptember 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 24thSeptember 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

24th September 2025 113.58 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 110.40 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

25thSeptember 2025