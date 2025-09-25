A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: Cust2Mate Survey Reveals 61% of Shoppers Ready to Embrace Smart Shopping Carts

Highlights Growing Demand for Real-Time Budget Tracking, Personalized Shopping and Speedier Checkout

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) a leader in smart shopping cart technology, today announced the results of a consumer survey [1] which revealed increasing frustration with traditional grocery shopping experiences and openness to new tech solutions. 61% expressed interest in smart shopping cart technology to address persistent pain points around checkout delays, budget tracking, and missed savings opportunities.

The research indicated that checkout inefficiencies are costing retailers significantly, with 25% of shoppers abandoning purchases due to long checkout lines. This challenge is particularly acute among younger consumers, with 43% of those aged 18-44 preferring stores that offer quicker options. Budget accuracy also emerged as a key concern, with nearly two-thirds of shoppers prioritizing an accurate bill before payment. This concern is even more pronounced among older shoppers, with three out of four respondents aged 55 and above emphasizing the need for precise billing. Real-time budget tracking also emerged as a significant desire, with almost 40% of shoppers preferring the ability to monitor spending as they shop. This feature is especially important to younger adults and those with lower incomes.

"These findings demonstrate that today's shoppers value budget tracking, time-saving solutions, and personalized shopping experiences," said Yaniv Zukerman, CMO at Cust2Mate. "Smart shopping cart technology addresses all these core needs while helping retailers reduce operational costs and improve customer satisfaction. Retailers who invest in technology like smart carts will not only meet these expectations but also build stronger loyalty and drive long-term growth."

Personalization Drives Shopping Satisfaction

For grocery retailers, the survey gave some insight into the significant opportunities to enhance customer experience through personalized services. Nearly 42% of shoppers reported missing discounts due to lack of awareness, while 46.6% desire personalized offers tailored to their shopping habits. Furthermore, 40% of shoppers value product suggestions, with interest climbing to 50% among younger demographics aged 18-44.

The research indicates strong consumer readiness for smart shopping cart technology, with 61% of shoppers expressing interest in their local grocers utilizing smart carts. Adoption potential is highest among middle-aged consumers, reaching 69% among those aged 35-54. The most crucial features identified include real-time cost tracking and integration with loyalty programs.

The Cust2Mate team will be exhibiting at Groceryshop at booth 753 where they can discuss the results of this survey and offer exclusive access to see their smart cart solutions in action.

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp, please visit www.cust2mate.com/

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

[1] The survey was conducted by PollFish among 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and above, providing a representative sample of American grocery shopping habits and preferences.

