Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside Information: Pihlajalinna plans to reform its operating model to ensure development and growth in line with the strategy

Inside Information: Pihlajalinna plans to reform its operating model to ensure development and growth in line with the strategy

Pihlajalinna Plc is planning to reform its operating model to ensure development and growth in line with its strategy and to respond to business transformation. Pihlajalinna will initiate change negotiations covering the entire group.

The new operating model would consist of health services, medical leadership, commercial operations, separately managed business operations such as complete outsourcing agreements, and group services that support these functions. The current business segments Private Healthcare Services and Public Services would be reorganised as part of the new operating model.

As part of the planned reform, the company's management structure would be clarified and harmonised and the administrative roles within the group services and business operations would be streamlined.

"Our strategic focus on partnership-driven and cost-effective care pathways requires more consistent leadership and the strengthening of commercial operations. If implemented, the renewed operating model will clarify responsibilities, accelerate decision-making, and harmonise service production," says Pihlajalinna CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen.

The change negotiations affect approximately 6,500 employees across the group, as the proposed changes would apply to the entire personnel. It is estimated that the planned changes could result in the reduction of up to 90 roles, primarily administrative, and substantial changes to up to 120 positions. The reductions would not concern healthcare professionals, such as practitioners and nurses, working solely in clinical roles. The negotiations are expected to continue until the end of October 2025. In case the plan will be realised, it would also create additional roles.

The new operating model is expected to impact Pihlajalinna's segment reporting, which would be updated accordingly starting from 1 January 2026.

