Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that it is piloting Smart Off-Grid power for a new agriculture application in the Prairies with a Canadian provincial electric utility. Clear Blue will provide systems that enable reliable power in remote Saskatchewan areas for the delivery of water for cattle.

"The Prairies account for the majority of Canada's cultivated farmland, making it an important agricultural region," stated Miriam Tuerk, CEO & Founder of Clear Blue. "However, due to the terrain and vast area it covers, power distribution and transmission lines are costly. In addition, there is now an increasing risk of forest fires from traditional power infrastructure. We previously proved our capabilities to deliver mission critical energy to this utility customer and this new agriculture application is expected to demonstrate our continued value and reliability."

Clear Blue began its partnership with the utility in 2024 through a small pilot deployment of the Company's Solar lighting systems. The Prairies cover a geography that is challenging for solar off-grid systems. This is due to several months of the year experiencing up to 17 hours of nighttime and extreme temperatures of up to -40C, resulting in traditional off-grid solar system failures. The first pilot deployment of Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid technology validated the Company's systems could succeed in this challenging environment.

With this pilot, the potential addressable projects are expanding to other Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Agriculture is an important part of Canada's economy and the delivery of reliable power can ensure the health and care of livestock.

Furthermore, the Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 5,055,950 incentive stock options (Options) and Restricted Share Units (RSUs).

3,487,981 options were granted to directors and senior management of the Corporation and shall vest quarterly pro rata over a period of 3 years. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. All options will expire on August 01, 2032.

718,118 RSUs were granted to directors and senior management of the Corporation and shall vest in full on August 01, 2026, subject to the terms of the Company's 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the pilot with the utility will be successful; and there will be success in commercializing new IoT applications. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267848

SOURCE: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.