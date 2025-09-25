ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Signs Offer to Acquire Colorado Land Surveying Firm, Expanding National Drone as a Service (DaaS) Business into a $36 Billion US Surveying and Mapping Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it has signed an offer to acquire a long-established Colorado-based land surveying firm with a portfolio developers, municipalities, and utilities customers. When closed, this will mark ZenaTech's first DaaS location in its Central West US region, expanding the company's rapidly growing national presence. The firm to be acquired has a well-respected reputation of providing surveying services, including monumented land surveys, comprehensive property surveys, topographic surveys, and drone aerial topographic surveys, reaching across multiple Colorado counties.

"This proposed acquisition will mark our Colorado debut, a state with a challenging surveying landscape from rugged mountains to vast ranch lands, mineral rights law complexity, and significant demand for infrastructure development and land management," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "By combining traditional survey workflows with our AI drone technology, we can now reach areas that were once considered too difficult, and capture data faster while providing our clients with an unprecedented level of accuracy. Together, we intend to build a platform that both modernizes surveying processes and extends into other drone-based services, such as utilities inspection and precision agriculture, providing new recurring revenue streams in a fast-growing market."

According to Business Research Insights, the US land surveying and mapping services market was valued at approximately USD 36.42 billion in 2024. Estimates project a market of USD 47.46 billion by 2033, reflecting sustained demand for accurate, technology-enabled survey solutions. With Colorado's rapid population growth and rising demand for infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and land development, the firm to be acquired provides a strong platform for expansion that ZenaTech can accelerate through its Drone as a Service model.

Currently ZenaTech has completed ten acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone-as-a-Service locations by mid-2026. The company's DaaS model provides businesses and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or subscription access to drone-based services for a variety of surveying, inspections, and automation of old tech or manual processes. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, and compliance to benefit from drone innovation. The company is acquiring these and other businesses ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology solutions company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing for mission-critical business and government applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, business and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, land survey, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures drone solutions for business and government, that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional AI drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nanoindoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Squareis an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

