Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Expands AI Platform to Detect Glaucoma and Cataracts

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced that its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator now includes early detection and monitoring of glaucoma and cataracts, two leading causes of vision loss globally.

Using high-resolution facial and ocular image analysis, the platform detects:

  • Corneal opacity and lens clouding for cataracts

  • Early optic nerve changes and other glaucoma biomarkers

This integration allows patients and clinicians to monitor eye health alongside systemic and dermatological metrics, creating a comprehensive preventive care solution.

"Our AI platform is holistic," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Detecting vision-threatening conditions early preserves sight and advances global standards in preventive medicine."

Company Websites: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | www.mdcestock.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) leverages AI for early disease detection across dermatology, neurology, ocular, and systemic health domains.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements; actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-expands-ai-platform-to-detect-glaucoma-1075303

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
