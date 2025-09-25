Medical Care Technologies Inc. Expands AI Platform to Detect Glaucoma and Cataracts

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced that its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator now includes early detection and monitoring of glaucoma and cataracts, two leading causes of vision loss globally.

Using high-resolution facial and ocular image analysis, the platform detects:

Corneal opacity and lens clouding for cataracts

Early optic nerve changes and other glaucoma biomarkers

This integration allows patients and clinicians to monitor eye health alongside systemic and dermatological metrics, creating a comprehensive preventive care solution.

"Our AI platform is holistic," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Detecting vision-threatening conditions early preserves sight and advances global standards in preventive medicine."

