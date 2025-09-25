Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - TMX Group today announced the release of its first Reconciliation Action Plan, detailing the company's long-term commitments to further Indigenous reconciliation in Canada.

The Reconciliation Action Plan, developed through extensive engagement with Indigenous organizations, leaders, and experts, focuses on four key pillars:

Pillar 1: Capital Realignment - Support increased capital flows to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis businesses, communities, and priorities.

Pillar 2: Relationships - Establish long-term relationships with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and organizations in Canada, and work together to achieve prosperity for Indigenous peoples.

Pillar 3: Truth, Learning and Action - Advance learning opportunities within TMX and among ecosystem partners, and publicly demonstrate continued commitment through transparent reporting.

Pillar 4: First Nations, Inuit and Métis Talent - Support the current and next generation of First Nations, Inuit and Métis talent at TMX and in the Canadian financial sector.

"We are proud to announce the launch of our Reconciliation Action Plan, which outlines the work we have undertaken in close collaboration with the Indigenous community to increase capital market access and representation, and reaffirms our commitment to the work ahead," said John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group. "Financial markets create opportunity and fuel economic growth. Our commitment to improving Indigenous inclusion and representation includes creating ways for Indigenous people and businesses to seize opportunities to participate in that growth, ultimately strengthening our ecosystem and economy now and long into the future."

"In nearly five years of working with TMX, we have seen them show up as true partners, continuously looking for creative ways to meaningfully contribute to reconciliation. Their commitment to including Indigenous people and businesses in rooms and at tables where we have not been invited before is making a significant difference in changing the conversation," said Tabatha Bull, CEO, Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. "Through this work, and their progress in our Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations program, TMX is helping to build more equitable and inclusive capital markets that create new opportunities for Indigenous business and all Canadians."

View the full Reconciliation Action Plan here.

