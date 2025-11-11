Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding for Veterans, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market in observance of Remembrance Day.





Coding for Veterans is celebrating 1,000 enrolments in its programs, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support Canadian military veterans transitioning to civilian careers. Through specialized online training in software development, cybersecurity, and generative AI, the programs equip CAF members to build skills that lead to sustainable, rewarding careers in tech. Dedicated to honouring veteran service by offering pathways to high-demand tech roles, Coding for Veterans helps students go from deployment to employment.

"It's always a privilege to open the trading day at Toronto Stock Exchange," said Jeff Musson. "What better way to honour veteran service as they transition into civilian life than by providing them with the necessary training that leads to lasting and lucrative second careers in software development and cybersecurity."

