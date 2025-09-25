On July 22, 2025, the shares in Integrum AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from OsteoCentric Oncology and Bone Anchored Prostheses, LLC, a subsidiary of OsteoCentric Technologies, Inc. ("OsteoCentric").

On September 16, 2025, OsteoCentric disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Integrum AB (INTEG B, ISIN code SE0009807266, order book ID 137572) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.