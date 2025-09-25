

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), an oilfield service provider, said on Thursday that it has bagged a contract from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) to provide services and technology for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the Santos Basin, Offshore Brazil.



The wells, which are part of the second development of the Atapu and Sépia fields, aim for oil and gas beneath thick salt layers, located up to 2,000 meters below the ocean's surface.



'The completions work is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and will feature advanced services and technology from SLB's completions portfolio, such as SLB's ElectrisT high-flow-rate interval control valves, which are designed to increase production control and recovery from geologically complex, high-flow-rate wells,' the company said.



