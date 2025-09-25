HSBC announced the appointment of Victor Matarranz as Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), Americas and Europe, effective October 1st

Victor will be responsible for expanding HSBC's wealth businesses across these regions, including the U.S, Mexico and Channel Islands and Isle of Man, and unlocking new opportunities in key global corridors.

Victor joins HSBC from Banco Santander where he spent 13 years in senior leadership roles in Madrid and London, most recently as the Global CEO of Wealth Management and Insurance. During his time in Santander, Victor managed its Private Banking, Insurance and Asset Management businesses, mainly in the Americas and Europe, and led key strategic and M&A projects as Group Head of Strategy. He was also a Partner at McKinsey Company spending more than a decade advising banks in the Americas and Europe on distribution, digitalization and new business development.

Victor will relocate to London from Madrid and will join the Global IWPB Operating Committee.

"Our connectivity with the Americas and Europe plays an important role in achieving our goal to become the world's leading international wealth manager. We're excited to welcome Victor whose broad experience in leading wealth businesses in these regions will help us sharpen our focus on serving affluent to ultra-high net worth clients onshore and across global corridors," said Barry O'Byrne, CEO, International Wealth and Premier Banking.

