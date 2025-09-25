Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight"), announces it has further amended and restated the amalgamation agreement (the "Third Amended Amalgamation Agreement") originally entered into on March 3, 2025, as amended and restated on May 13, 2025 and June 27, 2025 (together, the "Prior Amalgamation Agreement") among AnalytixInsight, Polymath Research Inc. ("Polymath") and 16737803 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of AnalytixInsight ("Subco"). AnalytixInsight announces that, in light of the signed Third Amended Amalgamation Agreement, it has elected to cancel its previously scheduled annual general and special meeting (the "AGSM") set for October 20, 2025. The AGSM has been rescheduled and will now take place on December 9, 2025. Further details regarding the AGSM will be provided in due course.

Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement

On September 25, 2025, AnalytixInsight, Polymath and Subco entered into the Third Amended Amalgamation Agreement, pursuant to which the outside date was changed to January 31, 2026. All other provisions of the Prior Amalgamation Agreement continue in full force and effect.

In addition to shareholder approval of AnalytixInsight and Polymath, the completion of the reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, closing conditions customary to transactions of the nature of the Transaction, the approval of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Transaction, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and disinterested AnalytixInsight shareholder approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required AnalytixInsight shareholder approval is obtained. The Transaction and related transactions are subject to the satisfaction or, where permitted, waiver of certain additional conditions precedent. There is no guarantee that these conditions will be met at all or before the outside date of January 31, 2026 and there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of AnalytixInsight should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, the 1933 Act, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AnalytixInsight, Polymath and their respective businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Transaction by the outside date or at all, the terms on which the Transaction is intended to be completed, the ability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals, and statements regarding the AGSM.

Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of AnalytixInsight and Polymath, and cannot be predicted or quantified, including risks related to: the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect AnalytixInsight's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors; volatility in the trading price of AnalytixInsight's common shares; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency assets held by AnalytixInsight or Polymath; AnalytixInsight's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AnalytixInsight.

Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting AnalytixInsight, including risks regarding market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to complete the Transaction and related matters as expected or at all, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of the resulting issuer, and the equity markets generally. Although AnalytixInsight and Polymath have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and neither AnalytixInsight nor Polymath undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

