Evrima Plc - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2025

Evrima Plc, an investment issuer focused on commodities, mineral exploration and development, announces its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

At the period end, Evrima held a diversified portfolio across both listed and private companies. The portfolio reflects the Company's strategy of targeting investments with strong growth potential in its core sectors.

The Company's listed holdings are positioned to benefit from changing global market conditions, while private investments are selected following detailed assessment of their potential to deliver long-term value. Evrima continues to monitor all holdings closely and to manage its assets actively in line with market and geopolitical developments.

Evrima remains committed to maintaining a balanced portfolio and to pursuing opportunities that support shareholder value. Updates on material developments will be provided in future announcements.

The half-yearly financial statements are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Interim income statement 6 months ended Year ended 6 months ended 30 June 31 December 30 June 2025 2024 2024 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) £ £ £ Turnover 6,667 13,333 - Administrative expenses (94,852) (230,783) (127,923) Operating profit/(loss) (88,185) (217,450) (127,923) Other operating income - 32,477 26,282 Operating loss (88,185) (184,973) (101,641) Realised and unrealised losses on investments 516,612 (656,350) (107,357) Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations 428,427 (841,323) (208,998) Interest payable (1,955) (1,078) (65) Loss before taxation 426,472 (842,401) (209,063) Tax on loss - - - Loss for the financial year 426,472 (842,401) (209,063) Basic earning per share - in pence 0.01 (2.140) (0.005) Diluted earning per share - in pence 0.01 (2.140) (0.005)

Interim balance sheet 6 months ended Year ended 6 months ended 30 June 31 December 30 June 2025 2024 2024 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Notes £ £ £ Fixed assets Investments 1 450,122 71,963 302,075 Current assets Investments 1 61,142 54,468 462,457 Debtors 249,190 106,355 73,766 Cash at bank 138 76 5,131 Total current assets 310,470 160,899 541,354 Current liabilities Creditors falling due within one year (155,223) (53,965) (31,194) Net current assets 155,247 106,934 510,160 Total assets less current liabilities 605,369 178,897 812,235 Net assets 605,369 178,897 812,235 Capital & reserves Share capital 244,068 244,068 244,068 Share premium 1,360,029 1,360,029 1,360,029 Other reserves 44,100 44,100 44,100 Retained earnings (1,042,828) (1,469,300) (835,962) Total capital & reserves 605,369 178,897 812,235

Interim statement of changes in equity

Share

capital Share Premium Share based payment reserve Retained earnings Total owner's equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2024 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (626,899) 1,021,298 Profit for the period - - - (842,401) (842,401) Balance at 31 December 2024 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (1,469,300) 178,897 Profit for the period - - - 426,472 426,472 Balance at 30 June 2025 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (1,042,828) 605,369

Notes to the balance sheet

Basis of preparation

The interim results of Evrima Plc are prepared in accordance with the requirements of FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and are prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the last financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. Evrima Plc expects to apply the same policies in its ?nancial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The ?nancial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and for the six months ended 30 June 2024, neither of which have been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditors. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements for that period.

Investments

Listed investments Company Shares held Share price a Premium Nickel Resources Limited 8,500 CAD$ 12.60 Tertiary Minerals Plc 10,000,000 GBP£ 0.0003 Rover Critical Minerals Corp 10,000 CAD$ 0.20 Unlisted investments Company Shares held Share price b Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty 3,802 GBP£ 16.791 Eastport Ventures Inc 4,026,902 CAD$ 0.18 The listed investments share price was the quoted price at the close of trading on 30 June 2025 The unlisted investments share price is a fair value assessment on 30 June 2025

Post Balance sheet events

Subsequent to the period end the following occurred:

The Company received the proceeds of a sale of shares, as recognised in the profit and loss. This allowed the Company to repay £95,466 of creditor balances.