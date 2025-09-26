Evrima Plc - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]
("Evrima" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2025
Evrima Plc, an investment issuer focused on commodities, mineral exploration and development, announces its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.
At the period end, Evrima held a diversified portfolio across both listed and private companies. The portfolio reflects the Company's strategy of targeting investments with strong growth potential in its core sectors.
The Company's listed holdings are positioned to benefit from changing global market conditions, while private investments are selected following detailed assessment of their potential to deliver long-term value. Evrima continues to monitor all holdings closely and to manage its assets actively in line with market and geopolitical developments.
Evrima remains committed to maintaining a balanced portfolio and to pursuing opportunities that support shareholder value. Updates on material developments will be provided in future announcements.
The half-yearly financial statements are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.
Enquiries:
Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com
Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser):
John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430
Interim income statement
6 months ended
Year ended
6 months ended
30 June
31 December
30 June
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
£
£
£
Turnover
6,667
13,333
-
Administrative expenses
(94,852)
(230,783)
(127,923)
Operating profit/(loss)
(88,185)
(217,450)
(127,923)
Other operating income
-
32,477
26,282
Operating loss
(88,185)
(184,973)
(101,641)
Realised and unrealised losses on investments
516,612
(656,350)
(107,357)
Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations
428,427
(841,323)
(208,998)
Interest payable
(1,955)
(1,078)
(65)
Loss before taxation
426,472
(842,401)
(209,063)
|
Tax on loss
-
-
-
Loss for the financial year
426,472
(842,401)
(209,063)
Basic earning per share - in pence
0.01
(2.140)
(0.005)
Diluted earning per share - in pence
0.01
(2.140)
(0.005)
Interim balance sheet
6 months ended
Year ended
6 months ended
30 June
31 December
30 June
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
Notes
£
£
£
Fixed assets
Investments
1
450,122
71,963
302,075
Current assets
Investments
1
61,142
54,468
462,457
Debtors
249,190
106,355
73,766
Cash at bank
138
76
5,131
Total current assets
310,470
160,899
541,354
Current liabilities
Creditors falling due within one year
(155,223)
(53,965)
(31,194)
Net current assets
155,247
106,934
510,160
Total assets less current liabilities
605,369
178,897
812,235
Net assets
605,369
178,897
812,235
Capital & reserves
Share capital
244,068
244,068
244,068
Share premium
1,360,029
1,360,029
1,360,029
Other reserves
44,100
44,100
44,100
Retained earnings
(1,042,828)
(1,469,300)
(835,962)
Total capital & reserves
605,369
178,897
812,235
Interim statement of changes in equity
Share
Share Premium
Share based payment reserve
Retained earnings
Total owner's equity
£
£
£
£
£
Balance at 1 January 2024
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
(626,899)
1,021,298
Profit for the period
-
-
-
(842,401)
(842,401)
Balance at 31 December 2024
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
(1,469,300)
178,897
Profit for the period
-
-
-
426,472
426,472
Balance at 30 June 2025
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
(1,042,828)
605,369
Notes to the balance sheet
- Basis of preparation
The interim results of Evrima Plc are prepared in accordance with the requirements of FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and are prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the last financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. Evrima Plc expects to apply the same policies in its ?nancial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.
The ?nancial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and for the six months ended 30 June 2024, neither of which have been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditors. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements for that period.
- Investments
Listed investments
Company
Shares held
Share price a
Premium Nickel Resources Limited
8,500
CAD$ 12.60
Tertiary Minerals Plc
10,000,000
GBP£ 0.0003
Rover Critical Minerals Corp
10,000
CAD$ 0.20
Unlisted investments
Company
Shares held
Share price b
Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty
3,802
GBP£ 16.791
Eastport Ventures Inc
4,026,902
CAD$ 0.18
- Post Balance sheet events
Subsequent to the period end the following occurred:
The Company received the proceeds of a sale of shares, as recognised in the profit and loss. This allowed the Company to repay £95,466 of creditor balances.