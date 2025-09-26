Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA8R | ISIN: GB00BMDFKP05 | Ticker-Symbol: 79R
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRIMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRIMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Half-year Report

Evrima Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2025

Evrima Plc, an investment issuer focused on commodities, mineral exploration and development, announces its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

At the period end, Evrima held a diversified portfolio across both listed and private companies. The portfolio reflects the Company's strategy of targeting investments with strong growth potential in its core sectors.

The Company's listed holdings are positioned to benefit from changing global market conditions, while private investments are selected following detailed assessment of their potential to deliver long-term value. Evrima continues to monitor all holdings closely and to manage its assets actively in line with market and geopolitical developments.

Evrima remains committed to maintaining a balanced portfolio and to pursuing opportunities that support shareholder value. Updates on material developments will be provided in future announcements.

The half-yearly financial statements are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser):

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430

Interim income statement

6 months ended

Year ended

6 months ended

30 June

31 December

30 June

2025

2024

2024

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

£

£

£

Turnover

6,667

13,333

-

Administrative expenses

(94,852)

(230,783)

(127,923)

Operating profit/(loss)

(88,185)

(217,450)

(127,923)

Other operating income

-

32,477

26,282

Operating loss

(88,185)

(184,973)

(101,641)

Realised and unrealised losses on investments

516,612

(656,350)

(107,357)

Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations

428,427

(841,323)

(208,998)

Interest payable

(1,955)

(1,078)

(65)

Loss before taxation

426,472

(842,401)

(209,063)

Tax on loss

-

-

-

Loss for the financial year

426,472

(842,401)

(209,063)

Basic earning per share - in pence

0.01

(2.140)

(0.005)

Diluted earning per share - in pence

0.01

(2.140)

(0.005)

Interim balance sheet

6 months ended

Year ended

6 months ended

30 June

31 December

30 June

2025

2024

2024

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

Notes

£

£

£

Fixed assets

Investments

1

450,122

71,963

302,075

Current assets

Investments

1

61,142

54,468

462,457

Debtors

249,190

106,355

73,766

Cash at bank

138

76

5,131

Total current assets

310,470

160,899

541,354

Current liabilities

Creditors falling due within one year

(155,223)

(53,965)

(31,194)

Net current assets

155,247

106,934

510,160

Total assets less current liabilities

605,369

178,897

812,235

Net assets

605,369

178,897

812,235

Capital & reserves

Share capital

244,068

244,068

244,068

Share premium

1,360,029

1,360,029

1,360,029

Other reserves

44,100

44,100

44,100

Retained earnings

(1,042,828)

(1,469,300)

(835,962)

Total capital & reserves

605,369

178,897

812,235

Interim statement of changes in equity

Share
capital

Share Premium

Share based payment reserve

Retained earnings

Total owner's equity

£

£

£

£

£

Balance at 1 January 2024

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

(626,899)

1,021,298

Profit for the period

-

-

-

(842,401)

(842,401)

Balance at 31 December 2024

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

(1,469,300)

178,897

Profit for the period

-

-

-

426,472

426,472

Balance at 30 June 2025

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

(1,042,828)

605,369

Notes to the balance sheet

  1. Basis of preparation

The interim results of Evrima Plc are prepared in accordance with the requirements of FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and are prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the last financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. Evrima Plc expects to apply the same policies in its ?nancial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The ?nancial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and for the six months ended 30 June 2024, neither of which have been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditors. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements for that period.

  1. Investments

Listed investments

Company

Shares held

Share price a

Premium Nickel Resources Limited

8,500

CAD$ 12.60

Tertiary Minerals Plc

10,000,000

GBP£ 0.0003

Rover Critical Minerals Corp

10,000

CAD$ 0.20

Unlisted investments

Company

Shares held

Share price b

Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty

3,802

GBP£ 16.791

Eastport Ventures Inc

4,026,902

CAD$ 0.18

  1. The listed investments share price was the quoted price at the close of trading on 30 June 2025
  1. The unlisted investments share price is a fair value assessment on 30 June 2025

  1. Post Balance sheet events

Subsequent to the period end the following occurred:

The Company received the proceeds of a sale of shares, as recognised in the profit and loss. This allowed the Company to repay £95,466 of creditor balances.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.