WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
26.09.25 | 08:04
1,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,64013:43
26.09.2025 12:15 Uhr
26.09.2025 12:15 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: -2-

DJ Halfords Group PLC: 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: 
26-Sep-2025 / 10:42 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 46,144 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the 
       transaction     Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 25 September 2025 was 1,134,563 
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     46,144 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name         Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       / amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name         Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                  Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
              ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the    4,427 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in  2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus 
                  Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 25 September 2025 was 108,863 shares. 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     4,427 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    6,936 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in  2022 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                 Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 25 September 2025 was 170,550 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     6,936 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 43,254 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the   Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares 
       transaction    under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 25 September 2025 was 
               1,063,510 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and    GBP1.368     43,254 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Paul O'Hara 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    8,497 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the 
                 Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 25 September 2025 was 208,955 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     8,497 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 2,921 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the 
       transaction     Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 25 September 2025 was 71,833  
               shares.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: -2- 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     2,921 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Chris McShane 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 6,877 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the 
       transaction     Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 25 September 2025 was 169,088  
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     6,877 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Adam Gerrard 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Information and Data Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    5,273 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2024. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Mr Gerrard as at 25 September 2025 was 129,651 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.368     5,273 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  403385 
EQS News ID:  2204440 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204440&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
