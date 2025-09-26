Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC:

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: 26-Sep-2025 / 10:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 46,144 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the transaction Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 25 September 2025 was 1,134,563 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 46,144 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification Initial Notification / amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,427 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 25 September 2025 was 108,863 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 4,427 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 6,936 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 25 September 2025 was 170,550 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 6,936 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 43,254 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares transaction under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 25 September 2025 was 1,063,510 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.368 43,254 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 8,497 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 25 September 2025 was 208,955 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 8,497 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 2,921 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the transaction Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 25 September 2025 was 71,833 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 2,921 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 6,877 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the transaction Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 25 September 2025 was 169,088 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 6,877 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Adam Gerrard b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information and Data Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,273 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2024. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Gerrard as at 25 September 2025 was 129,651 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.368 5,273 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2025-09-12

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

