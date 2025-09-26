The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 25thSeptember 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
25th September 2025 111.90 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 110.98 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
