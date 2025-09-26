Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro Reports Positive Outcome in Legal Proceeding

Focused on Protecting Shareholder Value and Advancing Core Business

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on exosome-based therapies, today issued a positive update regarding its legal proceedings against Donald Steinberg, the former sole officer and director, and other related shareholders.

Following a hearing held yesterday, the company is pleased to report that significant protections for shareholders have been put in place. While the motion for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) was not heard due to a lack of available court time, a mutually agreed-upon standstill order was executed on all shares held by the former CEO, representing approximately 10.5% of the current shares outstanding. This pivotal agreement ensures these shares will remain in their current position, providing a clear benefit to all shareholders.

In a further proactive measure, Exousia Pro executed two rescission agreements. These agreements will be used to block the removal of legends on an additional 3,250,000 shares, representing approximately 8% of the current outstanding shares, if they are presented to the company's transfer agent for processing.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the hearing, as key protections were secured for our shareholders," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "Our legal strategy is focused on a surgical approach to achieve our objectives and protect our shareholders' interests. This successful step allows us to refocus our full attention on our primary mission: developing innovative exosome therapies for the cancer market."

Exousia Pro is now fully committed to driving forward its business objectives with renewed energy and focus. The company will be releasing new and exciting updates on its ongoing studies, therapies, nutraceutical products, patents, and expansion initiatives.

Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

