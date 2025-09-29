DJ Bioreciclaje de Cádiz and Enagás Renovable Join Forces with Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas in Spain

Bioreciclaje de Cádiz and Enagás Renovable Join Forces with Waga Energy to Produce Renewable Natural Gas in Spain . The public-private consortium formed by Bioreciclaje de Cádiz (owned by Valoriza, GS Inima, and Consorcio de Residuos de la Bahía de Cádiz) and Enagás Renovable has established a company whose objective is to develop a renewable natural gas (RNG) generation project at the Medina Sidonia Landfill in the province of Cadiz in Andalusia (South of Spain). To this end, they have signed an agreement with Waga Energy, which will install and operate its technology for the project. . The RNG upgrading unit will be commissioned by 2027 and will produce up to 273,000 MMBtu of energy per year - enough to supply the annual energy consumption of approximately 16,000 Spanish households. . The new facility will avoid the emission of around 21,000 metric tons equivalent of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually [1], contributing to the region's carbon neutrality. Eybens (France), September 29, 2025 - Bioreciclaje de Cádiz is a public-private consortium formed by Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales, GS Inima, and the Consortium for Urban Waste Management in the Province of Cadiz, which manages the Miramundo Environmental Complex - Los Hardales. It has joined forces with Enagás Renovable, a leading company in the development of renewable gas projects, to develop a renewable natural gas (RNG) production project at the Medina Sidonia Controlled Landfill in the province of Cadiz in Andalusia (South of Spain). To this end, Bioreciclaje de Cádiz and Enagás Renovable have signed an agreement with Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) - a specialist in the production of RNG from landfill gas - to build an RNG production facility in Medina Sidonia. The project will be developed at the Miramundo - Los Hardales environmental complex, which manages the public service of treatment and disposal of solid urban waste from 34 municipalities and belongs to the Consortium for Urban Waste Management in the Province of Cadiz. Under this agreement, Waga Energy will build a purification unit using its patented WAGABOX® technology to recover landfill gas and convert it into RNG. This marks Waga Energy's second project in Spain, following the first one near Barcelona. Waga Energy, the owner and operator of the WAGABOX® technology, will provide biogas upgrading services through May 2038 and will deliver the RNG to Bioreciclaje de Cádiz and Enagás Renovable, who will be responsible for injecting it into the gas grid and managing its commercialization. The commissioning of this RNG plant in Cádiz is scheduled for 2027. It is designed to recover up to 1,400 scfm (2,400 m³/h) of biogas and inject approximately 273,000 MMBtu (80 GWh) of RNG into the gas grid annually-equivalent to the energy consumption of 16,000 Spanish households or a fleet of 185 liquefied natural gas-powered heavy-duty vehicles. Last July, the Board of the Consortium for Urban Waste Management in the Province of Cadiz approved the launch of the project. This initiative supports carbon emissions reduction goals, one of the main measures of the Paris Agreement, by following a circular economy model that converts waste into valuable resources. Its implementation will prevent the emission of 21,000 metric tons of CO[2] equivalent per year by replacing fossil natural gas with renewable gas. The signing of the agreement for the development of the project has been made possible thanks to the collaboration between representatives of the companies Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales and GS Inima (which together with the Consortium for Waste Management in the Province of Cadiz form the company Bioreciclaje de Cádiz) and the CEO of Enagás Renovable, together with the CEO of Waga Energy Spain. Jose Antonio García Galdón, CEO of Waste Treatment by Valoriza: "Thanks to this new agreement with Waga Energy and Enagás Renovable, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development by supporting a circular economy that turns waste into resources." Francisco de Los Santos, Director of GS Inima: "At GS Inima, we are proud to be part of a project that redefines waste management. By using cutting-edge technology, we are not only addressing the region's environmental challenges, but also creating a more sustainable future. We believe that this public-private partnership is the key to transforming waste into a valuable resource, promoting clean energy production and generating tangible benefits for the environment and our community." Antón Martínez, CEO of Enagás Renovable: "With the implementation of this new RNG production plant in collaboration with Bioreciclaje de Cádiz and Waga Energy, we reaffirm our commitment to a sustainable future by promoting innovation and efficient waste management." Baptiste Usquin, CEO of Waga Energy Spain: "We are excited about this new project in Spain with Bioreciclaje de Cádiz and Enagás Renovable, two leading companies in the environmental sector. Our WAGABOX® unit will allow us to transform landfill gas into a local, renewable, and circular energy source. By producing renewable natural gas-a key component of the energy transition-we are taking concrete action against climate change and helping to strengthen Andalusia's energy independence." Miramundo Environmental Complex The Miramundo Environmental Complex, managed by Bioreciclaje de Cádiz S.A., manages the public service of waste transfer, transport, treatment, and disposal for the municipalities of the provincial entity Consorcio para la Gestión de Residuos Urbanos de la Provincia de Cádiz (Consortium for Urban Waste Management in the Province of Cadiz), providing a social and environmental solution for its 618,000 inhabitants. The center processes around 340,000 tons of waste per year. Currently, biogas is partially recovered using two engines to produce electricity and heat. The new biomethane plant will enable this renewable gas to be fed into the grid, contributing to the decarbonization of the energy system. About Bioreciclaje de Cádiz The Miramundo - Los Hardales Environmental Complex in Medina Sidonia is managed by Bioreciclaje de Cádiz, S.A., which has held a 30-year concession since 2008 from the Provincial Consortium for Urban Waste Management in the Province of Cádiz to manage "the public service of transfer, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste from these municipalities and to provide social and environmental solutions for its 617,567 inhabitants." Bioreciclaje arose from a public-private agreement to undertake investments co-financed with European funds in the late 1990s in the Miramundo - Los Hardales Environmental Complex. The public part was led by the aforementioned supramunicipal body, while the private part was led by a union of two companies in the public services and construction sector: Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales S.A., and GS Inima Environment S.A. The result of the agreement was the construction and commissioning of the Miramundo Waste Treatment and Composting Plant, created with the aim of leading the field in Southern Europe due to the technology used and its nominal capacity. Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales, S.A. Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales is a leading waste management company with a presence throughout the waste management value chain. With more than 40 years of experience, Valoriza provides essential waste collection and treatment services to more than 12 million people and has approximately 14,000 employees in Spain, Australia, and Colombia. Valoriza provides waste services mainly to public entities (especially city councils) in Spain through two main divisions: municipal waste treatment and municipal waste services. The municipal waste treatment division builds and operates waste treatment facilities, including solid waste recycling, biological mechanical treatment, anaerobic digestion, composting, and energy recovery facilities. The municipal waste services division includes waste collection and street cleaning, maintenance of green areas, and management of mobility services. GS Inima GS Inima, a group belonging to the Korean multinational GS E&C, specializes in environmental activities related to the integral water cycle and renewable energy. The GS Inima Group is involved in all phases of the projects in which it participates: design, engineering, supply, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance. It operates in both the public and private markets. With a presence in 12 countries and on four of the five continents, its project portfolio reached EUR10.44 billion in 2024, with a turnover of EUR389 million and EBITDA of over EUR106 million. For more information: www.inima.com Enagás Renovable Enagás Renovable has a portfolio of over 20 dedicated projects across Spain in the fields of renewable gases and decarbonization, making it one of Europe's largest platforms in this sector. The company is owned by Enagás (60%), Hy24-a joint venture formed by Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen (30%), Pontegadea (5%), and Navantia-SEPI (5%). Enagás Renovable has already launched several pioneering renewable gas projects aligned with Spain's hydrogen and biogas roadmaps and the EU's decarbonization goals.

