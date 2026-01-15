DJ Waga Energy secures new contract in Oregon, USA

Waga Energy Waga Energy secures new contract in Oregon, USA 15-Jan-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lane County and Emerald People's Utility District Select Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Oregon (Eugene, Oregon - January 15, 2026) - Lane County, in partnership with Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD), has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and maintain a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Short Mountain Landfill in Eugene, Oregon. When in operation, the plant is designed to produce about 407,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. Over the last several decades, Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) has generated electricity from the landfill gas at Short Mountain Landfill at a capacity of 3 MW. EPUD selected Waga Energy to generate RNG, replacing the engines at the site. Lane County agreed with EPUDs recommendation: to select Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, to upgrade the landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG at Short Mountain Landfill in Eugene for an initial 25-year period. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it is able to process up to 2,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas and produce about 407,000 MMBtu (120 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline. The project is expected to reduce up to 31,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually due to the displacement of fossil fuels-equivalent to avoiding the CO2 emissions from 2.7 million gallons of diesel consumed.[1] By producing pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community. Short Mountain Landfill is municipally owned and operated by Lane County. It accepts up to 270,000 metric tons of waste annually. Replacing EPUD's engines with the WAGABOX technology will increase overall energy production, lower site emissions and enable the delivery of locally produced renewable natural gas that can be transported using existing gas infrastructure. As a result of 15 years of research and development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition. Quotes "We are excited to begin a new chapter in our decades-long partnership with Emerald People's Utility District," said Lane County Commissioner David Loveall. "Working together with Waga Energy will allow us to reduce emissions from the landfill and turn those emissions into renewable fuel. It's a win for our community and a great example of how public agencies can work together with private companies to create innovative and beneficial solutions." Curt Offenbacher, Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) Board of Directors President: "EPUD is pleased to support this next chapter at the Short Mountain landfill. While we're proud of the contributions we've made over the past three decades to generate low-cost electricity and reduce local emissions, we know that Waga Energy can take these efforts to a new level. At the same time, this transaction will protect our customers from future rate increases and allow us to focus on our core mission of providing safe, reliable, low-cost power." "We are honored to partner with Lane County and EPUD on this project, which reflects a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and innovative energy solutions," said Guénaël Prince, Co-Founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc. "By transforming landfill gas into high-quality renewable natural gas, we're not only reducing local greenhouse gas emissions but also providing the community with a reliable, locally produced source of energy. This collaboration demonstrates what's possible for a local community when a public partner and a technology leader work together to advance a more sustainable future." About Lane County Lane County, Oregon, is 4,620 square miles and provides a wide array of services to nearly 400,000 people living between the Oregon Coast and the Cascade Mountains. Lane County's solid waste management system is one of the largest in the state, incorporating 15 transfer sites, robust recycling partnerships, and the county's only permitted landfill. Learn more: www.LaneCountyOR.gov About Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) is a customer-owned, not-for-profit public power utility serving communities in western Oregon. EPUD is focused on providing reliable, affordable electricity while investing locally and serving the long-term interests of the communities it supports. Learn more: https://www.epud.org/ About Waga Energy Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 22 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 