Waga Energy secures new contract in Oregon, USA

DJ Waga Energy secures new contract in Oregon, USA 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy secures new contract in Oregon, USA 
15-Jan-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lane County and Emerald People's Utility District Select Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Oregon 

(Eugene, Oregon - January 15, 2026) - Lane County, in partnership with Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD), has 
selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and maintain a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Short 
Mountain Landfill in Eugene, Oregon. When in operation, the plant is designed to produce about 407,000 MMBtu of RNG per 
year. 

Over the last several decades, Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) has generated electricity from the landfill gas 
at Short Mountain Landfill at a capacity of 3 MW. EPUD selected Waga Energy to generate RNG, replacing the engines at 
the site. Lane County agreed with EPUDs recommendation: to select Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of 
renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, to upgrade the landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG at Short Mountain 
Landfill in Eugene for an initial 25-year period. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and 
patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it is able to process up to 2,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of 
landfill gas and produce about 407,000 MMBtu (120 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline. 

The project is expected to reduce up to 31,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually due to the displacement of 
fossil fuels-equivalent to avoiding the CO2 emissions from 2.7 million gallons of diesel consumed.[1] By producing 
pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, 
reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community. 

Short Mountain Landfill is municipally owned and operated by Lane County. It accepts up to 270,000 metric tons of waste 
annually. Replacing EPUD's engines with the WAGABOX technology will increase overall energy production, lower site 
emissions and enable the delivery of locally produced renewable natural gas that can be transported using existing gas 
infrastructure. 

As a result of 15 years of research and development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill 
gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy 
production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in 
flow rate and composition. 

Quotes 
 
"We are excited to begin a new chapter in our decades-long partnership with Emerald People's Utility District," said 
Lane County Commissioner David Loveall. "Working together with Waga Energy will allow us to reduce emissions from the 
landfill and turn those emissions into renewable fuel. It's a win for our community and a great example of how public 
agencies can work together with private companies to create innovative and beneficial solutions." 

Curt Offenbacher, Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) Board of Directors President: "EPUD is pleased to support 
this next chapter at the Short Mountain landfill. While we're proud of the contributions we've made over the past three 
decades to generate low-cost electricity and reduce local emissions, we know that Waga Energy can take these efforts to 
a new level. At the same time, this transaction will protect our customers from future rate increases and allow us to 
focus on our core mission of providing safe, reliable, low-cost power." 

"We are honored to partner with Lane County and EPUD on this project, which reflects a shared commitment to 
environmental stewardship and innovative energy solutions," said Guénaël Prince, Co-Founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc. 
"By transforming landfill gas into high-quality renewable natural gas, we're not only reducing local greenhouse gas 
emissions but also providing the community with a reliable, locally produced source of energy. This collaboration 
demonstrates what's possible for a local community when a public partner and a technology leader work together to 
advance a more sustainable future." 

About Lane County 
 
Lane County, Oregon, is 4,620 square miles and provides a wide array of services to nearly 400,000 people living 
between the Oregon Coast and the Cascade Mountains. Lane County's solid waste management system is one of the largest 
in the state, incorporating 15 transfer sites, robust recycling partnerships, and the county's only permitted landfill. 
 
Learn more: www.LaneCountyOR.gov 

About Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) 
 
Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) is a customer-owned, not-for-profit public power utility serving communities 
in western Oregon. EPUD is focused on providing reliable, affordable electricity while investing locally and serving 
the long-term interests of the communities it supports. 
 
Learn more: https://www.epud.org/ 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by 
upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly 
into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy 
currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of 
more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 22 RNG production units under construction 
worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy 
transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 
 
Learn more: https://waga-energy.com/en/ 

-30- 
 
Contacts 
 
Lane County 
 
Devon Ashbridge, Public Information Officer 
 
(541) 682-4256 
 
PublicInformation@LaneCountyOR.gov 

Emerald People's Utility District (EPUD) 
 
Kristine Lindemulder 
 
Communications Coordinator 
 
Kristine@epud.org 

Waga Energy 
 
Alicia Fanni - Sales and Marketing Analyst  
 
(786) 300-9545 | alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com 

Laurent Barbotin - Media Relations 
 
+33 (0)772 771-185 | laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits 
Calculator. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-01-15_PR_RNG-Project_ShortMountain_WagaEnergy 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2260940 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2260940 15-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260940&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2026 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
