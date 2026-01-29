Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 11:03
22,450 Euro
-0,44 % -0,100
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
29.01.2026 18:33 Uhr
Waga Energy Reinforces its Board of Directors to Support its International Ambition

DJ Waga Energy Reinforces its Board of Directors to Support its International Ambition 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy Reinforces its Board of Directors to Support its International Ambition 
29-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Eybens (France), January 29th, 2026 

Waga Energy Reinforces its Board of Directors to Support its International Ambition 

At its meeting held on January 29, 2026 in Eybens, the Board of Directors of Waga Energy appointed three new directors 
with strong experience: Luc Rémont as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Neil H. Smith and Maï de La Rochefordière, as 
well as a new observer Vikram Dhawan. 
  
 
Waga Energy is delighted to welcome such world-class experts in energy, finance, and global operations whose 
contributions will be key to accelerate the company's expansion and have a positive impact for the planet. 

Composition of the New Board of Directors 
 
Waga Energy, a global leader in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production from landfill sites, renewed its Board of 
Directors at its meeting on January 29, 2026. These changes follow the acquisition of 85.88% of the Company's share 
capital by the leading international investment firm EQT. 

The Board of Directors welcomes 4 new members following the appointment in September 2025 of Philippe Delpech (Chairman 
and CEO of SONEPAR): 
 
 -- Luc Rémont, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors 
 -- Neil H. Smith, who brings his 35 years' experience in renewables, notably as the former CEO of a US leading RNG 
  developer 
 -- Maï de La Rochefordière, Independent Director, who brings 30 years of international experience in corporate finance 
  and as board director 
 -- Vikram Dhawan, Observer, who brings his extensive experience in investment, corporate finance and in-depth 
  knowledge of the US market. 
  
 
The Waga Energy Board of directors will thus be composed of 10 members and 2 observers: 
 
 -- Mathieu Lefebvre and Guénaël Prince, co-founders of Waga Energy 
 -- Luc Rémont (Chair), Philippe Delpech, Neil H. Smith, Patrick Jaslowitzer, and Noura Loukil as EQT representatives 
 -- Anne Lapierre, Anne de Bagneux and Maï de La Rochefordière as independent directors. 
  
 
Asis Echaniz and Vikram Dhawan will become observers. 

Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy, declared "I am absolutely delighted to welcome to the Board of Directors of our 
company such an amazing panel of top-tier specialists. Their expertise will play a decisive role in helping our 
management team accelerating the company's growth and its positive contribution to the environment." 

The Board of Directors has also acknowledged the resignations of Dominique Gruson, who has been supporting the Company 
since its creation in 2015, as well as Sara Huda and Girish Sankar, who have joined the Board at the time of the 
acquisition by EQT in September 2025. Waga Energy thanks them for their valuable contributions. 

Luc Rémont, Chairman of the Board of Directors 
 
A graduate of École Polytechnique and ENSTA Paris, Luc Rémont began his career in 1993 as an engineer at the French 
Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), where he worked on the development of Earth observation satellites. From 1996 to 
2007, he held various positions at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, notably supervising relations 
with international financial institutions and state-owned enterprises. He served as Technical Advisor and then Deputy 
Chief of Staff to the Ministers from 2002 to 2007. 
 
In 2007, Luc Rémont joined the private sector at Merrill Lynch, before becoming Country Executive and Managing Director 
of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in France in 2009. In 2014, he became President of Schneider Electric France, and was 
then appointed Executive Vice President of International Operations in 2017. 
 
In November 2022, Luc Rémont was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, the global leader in low-carbon 
electricity. During two and a half years at the helm of the Group, he led EDF's operational and financial turnaround in 
the context of the European energy crisis. After leaving EDF at the end of his term in May 2025, he has been developing 
activities in the fields of decarbonization technologies, electricity and digital. 

Philippe Delpech 
 
Philippe Delpech has served as Chief Executive Officer of Sonepar since September 2017 and has been associated with EQT 
since 2018. He brings exceptional global leadership credentials from his 17-year career at United Technologies 
Corporation, a Dow Jones leader in building and aerospace industries. As Global President of Otis Elevator Company and 
UTC Executive Committee member, he demonstrated strategic vision and operational excellence across diverse 
international markets. 
 
His proven track record includes successfully leading major business units such as Carrier Asia Pacific, Toshiba 
Carrier Air Conditioning, and UTC Fire & Security across EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, with assignments spanning the 
United States, France, Japan, China, and Belgium. His deep understanding of industrial operations and international 
market development will be instrumental in advancing Waga Energy's global expansion. 
 
Mr. Delpech holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering (ENIT, France), an MBA from ESCP Europe, and graduated from INSEAD 
Asia Campus and University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Mr.Delpech joined the Board of Directors of Waga 
Energy in September 2025, following the acquisition by EQT 

Neil H. Smith 
 
Neil H. Smith is a distinguished executive with over 35 years of experience driving high-growth businesses across the 
global energy, renewables, and infrastructure sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO of Vanguard Renewables, a 
premier North American developer specializing in the conversion of organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG) and 
low-carbon fertilizer. 
 
Previously, as a founding member and CEO of InterGen, Inc., Mr. Smith directed the financing, construction, and 
operation of a global portfolio exceeding USD15 billion in capital investment, encompassing over 20 GW of power 
generation and critical infrastructure. 
 
A seasoned board professional, he currently serves as Chairman of Leeward Energy and Director at Capital Power 
(TSE:CPX), following prior board tenures at PJM Interconnection and The Wood Group PLC (LSE:WG). His extensive 
background combines deep operational RNG expertise with a proven track record in large-scale international project 
development. 

Maï de La Rochefordière 
 
Maï de La Rochefordière is an independent director and strategic advisor with 30 years of expertise in finance, 
governance, and international development. During her tenure at Orange Group, she held senior leadership roles covering 
global expansion, investment and financing, and investor relations. 
 
She brings extensive experience in financing growth-oriented business units and private equity. Her dual mastery of 
operational financial management and strategic oversight is a significant asset for organizations navigating complex 
scaling phases. 
 
As an experienced board member across diverse sectors, Ms. de La Rochefordière frequently serves on Audit Committees. 
Her deep understanding of capital markets and cross-border transactions provides a robust framework for driving 
sustainable value and ensuring rigorous corporate governance. 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy produces cost competitive Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas 
using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that 
supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 32 RNG 
production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million 
MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 22 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project 
initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is 
listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 

Contact 
 
Laurent Barbotin 
 
Head of Public Relations 
07 72 77 11 85 
 
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-01-29_PR_NewBoard 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2268242 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2268242 29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2268242&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
