Waga Energy: Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade landfill gas to RNG in New Jersey

Media release For immediate release Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade landfill gas to RNG in New Jersey Philadelphia (PA), March 10, 2026 - Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade its landfill gas into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) in Southern New Jersey. The Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA) has selected Waga Energy, a global leader in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, to build, own, and operate an RNG production unit at the CMCMUA's Secure Sanitary Landfill located on the Borough of Woodbine/Township of Upper border in southern New Jersey. The facility will use Waga Energy's WAGABOX proprietary technology to upgrade landfill gas into RNG, which will be injected into the local pipeline under a 20-year term. Waga Energy was selected in early 2025 following a competitive request for proposals issued by the CMCMUA. The WAGABOX unit is designed to process up to 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas, producing approximately 205,000 MMBtu of RNG annually. The project is expected to reduce up to 15,800 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually by displacing the use of fossil fuels - equivalent to avoiding the emissions associated with approximately 1.5 million gallons of diesel consumption.[1] The project supports the circular economy and provides the community with a local, reliable, and renewable energy source while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The CMCMUA Secure Sanitary Landfill serves all sixteen municipalities within Cape May County. While the year-round population of the County is approximately 98,000 residents, the popularity of the County as a vacation destination draws additional crowds over the summer months and increases population to over 750,000. The CMCMUA Secure Sanitary Landfill accepts roughly 180,000 tons of waste annually. The landfill gas is currently utilized for power generation through a CHP engine. The RNG production will maximize the beneficial use of landfill gas generated from the degradation of waste in the landfill, while supplying renewable energy to support the decarbonization of transport. This project has been a goal of the Authority's for several years and the realization of such will allow for the more efficient and long-term management of landfill gas at the CMCMUA Sanitary Landfill. Through shared benefits between the parties, revenues from the project will support the Authority's continued maintenance and investment in the landfill gas conveyance and collection system as the landfill continues to operate into the foreseeable future. As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition. Guénaël Prince, Co-Founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "We are proud to partner with the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority on our first WAGABOX project in New Jersey, an initiative leading the way in renewable energy production for the state. This project will reduce local emissions, improve air quality, and support the circular economy. We look forward to partnering with the CMCMUA to bring this project to life." Joseph V. Rizzuto, Executive Director of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority: "The CMCMUA is advancing its commitment to the beneficial use of landfill gas by partnering with Waga Energy, Inc. and integrating their WAGABOX technology. This collaboration is a perfect fit for the CMCMUA's Vision of actively pursuing and implementing innovative and environmentally sustainable solid waste systems." About Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority The Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA) was created by the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners in 1972. The CMCMUA owns and operates four (4) regional wastewater treatment facilities providing 31 million gallons per day in wastewater treatment and disposal capacity for all or part of fourteen of the sixteen municipalities in Cape May County. In 1980, the CMCMUA was designated as the implementing agency for the Cape May County Solid Waste Management Plan. The CMCMUA developed and implemented a comprehensive solid waste management system which includes the siting, construction, and operation of a Secure, Sanitary Landfill located on the Borough of Woodbine/Township of Upper border; a Transfer Station located in the Burleigh section of Middle Township; and an aggressive source separation, recycling, reuse, and waste reduction program that provides for the recycling of forty-one mandated materials, reclaims energy through its landfill gas recovery system and prevents toxic materials from entering the waste stream by collecting them through a household hazardous waste program. The County of Cape May is located at the southernmost tip of New Jersey between the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, is a popular coastal destination known as "The Jersey Cape." It features 30 miles of beaches, historic Victorian architecture in Cape May City, a top-rated county zoo, and extensive fishing and birdwatching opportunities. https://cmcmua.com About Waga Energy Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 35 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 6.5 million MMBtu (1.9 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 20 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). https://waga-energy.com/en/ Media contacts Waga Energy US Waga Energy France Cape May County Municipal Utilities Alicia Fanni Laurent Barbotin Authority Kevin J. Whitney II Sales and Marketing Analyst Head of Public Relations (786) 300-9545 +33 772 771 185 Senior Advisor alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com (609) 465-9026 whitneykj@cmcmua.com

[1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator.

