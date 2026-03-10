Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 14:41
23,300 Euro
-2,10 % -0,500
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.03.2026 18:33 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waga Energy: Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade landfill gas to RNG in New Jersey

Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade landfill gas to RNG in New Jersey 
10-March-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Media release 
 
For immediate release 
 
Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade landfill gas to RNG in New Jersey 

Philadelphia (PA), March 10, 2026 - Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority partners with Waga Energy to upgrade 
its landfill gas into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) in Southern New Jersey. 

The Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA) has selected Waga Energy, a global leader in the production 
of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, to build, own, and operate an RNG production unit at the CMCMUA's Secure 
Sanitary Landfill located on the Borough of Woodbine/Township of Upper border in southern New Jersey. The facility will 
use Waga Energy's WAGABOX proprietary technology to upgrade landfill gas into RNG, which will be injected into the 
local pipeline under a 20-year term. Waga Energy was selected in early 2025 following a competitive request for 
proposals issued by the CMCMUA. 

The WAGABOX unit is designed to process up to 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of landfill gas, producing 
approximately 205,000 MMBtu of RNG annually. 

The project is expected to reduce up to 15,800 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually by displacing the use 
of fossil fuels - equivalent to avoiding the emissions associated with approximately 1.5 million gallons of diesel 
consumption.[1] The project supports the circular economy and provides the community with a local, reliable, and 
renewable energy source while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. 

The CMCMUA Secure Sanitary Landfill serves all sixteen municipalities within Cape May County. While the year-round 
population of the County is approximately 98,000 residents, the popularity of the County as a vacation destination 
draws additional crowds over the summer months and increases population to over 750,000. The CMCMUA Secure Sanitary 
Landfill accepts roughly 180,000 tons of waste annually. The landfill gas is currently utilized for power generation 
through a CHP engine. The RNG production will maximize the beneficial use of landfill gas generated from the 
degradation of waste in the landfill, while supplying renewable energy to support the decarbonization of transport. 

This project has been a goal of the Authority's for several years and the realization of such will allow for the more 
efficient and long-term management of landfill gas at the CMCMUA Sanitary Landfill. Through shared benefits between the 
parties, revenues from the project will support the Authority's continued maintenance and investment in the landfill 
gas conveyance and collection system as the landfill continues to operate into the foreseeable future. 

As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas 
upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of 
landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and 
composition. 

Guénaël Prince, Co-Founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "We are proud to partner with the Cape May County Municipal 
Utilities Authority on our first WAGABOX project in New Jersey, an initiative leading the way in renewable energy 
production for the state. This project will reduce local emissions, improve air quality, and support the circular 
economy. We look forward to partnering with the CMCMUA to bring this project to life." 
 
Joseph V. Rizzuto, Executive Director of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority: "The CMCMUA is advancing 
its commitment to the beneficial use of landfill gas by partnering with Waga Energy, Inc. and integrating their 
WAGABOX technology. This collaboration is a perfect fit for the CMCMUA's Vision of actively pursuing and implementing 
innovative and environmentally sustainable solid waste systems." 

About Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority 
 
The Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA) was created by the Cape May County Board of County 
Commissioners in 1972. The CMCMUA owns and operates four (4) regional wastewater treatment facilities providing 31 
million gallons per day in wastewater treatment and disposal capacity for all or part of fourteen of the sixteen 
municipalities in Cape May County. In 1980, the CMCMUA was designated as the implementing agency for the Cape May 
County Solid Waste Management Plan. The CMCMUA developed and implemented a comprehensive solid waste management system 
which includes the siting, construction, and operation of a Secure, Sanitary Landfill located on the Borough of 
Woodbine/Township of Upper border; a Transfer Station located in the Burleigh section of Middle Township; and an 
aggressive source separation, recycling, reuse, and waste reduction program that provides for the recycling of 
forty-one mandated materials, reclaims energy through its landfill gas recovery system and prevents toxic materials 
from entering the waste stream by collecting them through a household hazardous waste program. The County of Cape May 
is located at the southernmost tip of New Jersey between the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, is a popular coastal 
destination known as "The Jersey Cape." It features 30 miles of beaches, historic Victorian architecture in Cape May 
City, a top-rated county zoo, and extensive fishing and birdwatching opportunities. https://cmcmua.com 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by 
upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly 
into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy 
currently operates 35 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of 
more than 6.5 million MMBtu (1.9 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 20 RNG production units under construction 
worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy 
transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). https://waga-energy.com/en/ 

Media contacts 
 
  
Waga Energy US           Waga Energy France           Cape May County Municipal Utilities 
Alicia Fanni            Laurent Barbotin            Authority 
                                      Kevin J. Whitney II 
 
 
Sales and Marketing Analyst     Head of Public Relations 
(786) 300-9545           +33 772 771 185             Senior Advisor 
alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com    laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com    (609) 465-9026 
                                      whitneykj@cmcmua.com

[1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-03-10_PR_RNG_CapeMay_EN 

Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2289024 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
2289024 10-March-2026 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
