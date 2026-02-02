Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 11:38
22,250 Euro
-2,63 % -0,600
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80023,00019:50
22,80023,00019:44
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 18:33 Uhr
259 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch RNG Production in Southwestern France

DJ Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch RNG Production in Southwestern France 

Waga Energy 
Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch RNG Production in Southwestern France 
02-Feb-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Agen (France), February 2, 2026 

Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch Renewable Natural Gas Production in Monflanquin 

The WAGABOX unit installed at the l'Albié landfill in Monflanquin (Southwestern France) has begun operations and is 
now injecting Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) into the local grid. 

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the WAGABOX unit located at the l'Albié landfill in Monflanquin (Southwestern France) 
began producing and injecting Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) into the distribution network. This project, spearheaded by 
Biogaz Monflanquin-a joint venture between Valorizon and Avergies- marks a major milestone in the energy transition for 
local communities across this region of Southwestern France.   

Utilizing patented WAGABOX technology developed by Waga Energy, the biogas emitted by waste buried at the landfill is 
now recovered as RNG, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas. The RNG is injected directly into the local 
natural gas distribution network to supply residential and commercial customers across the region.   

The WAGABOX unit will produce approximately 41,000 MMBtu (12 GWh) of renewable gas per year, equivalent to the 
consumption of 2,000 local households. This production will prevent the emission of 3,200 tons of eqCO2 into the 
atmosphere annually[1] by substituting RNG for fossil natural gas. The Monflanquin landfill, which processes nearly 
30,000 tons of waste per year, has become a vital link in the local circular economy, transforming waste into a 
high-value energy resource.   

The Valorizon and AVERGIES teams are fully mobilized to optimize biogas capture at the landfill, ensuring maximum 
recovery by the WAGABOX unit. This locally produced green gas can power both homes and vehicles via the Témob station 
network already present in neighboring urban areas. "Bio-CNG" (RNG used as Compressed Natural Gas for vehicles) 
represents a mature and high-performance solution for decarbonizing heavy-duty mobility.   This project received 
financial support from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region as part of the Néo Terra roadmap, aimed at accelerating concrete 
energy transition solutions. This regional backing was instrumental in the operational launch of the biogas recovery 
unit. 

The local energy authority Territoire d'Énergie also supported Valorizon and AVERGIES through its program dedicated to 
expanding the RNG sector and achieving renewable gas energy independence for the region. 

Pascal de Sermet, CEO of SEM Avergies, stated: "The partnership between SEM AVERGIES and the waste management union 
VALORIZON has enabled the establishment of a renewable energy production unit, in line with our shared goals of 
reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening the territory's energy autonomy. I would like to commend the 
commitment of WAGA ENERGY, whose rigor, technical expertise, and adherence to deadlines demonstrate the strength of a 
French player that has become a global benchmark in its field."   
Ludovic Biasotto, President of Valorizon, emphasized: "Our slogan-our waste is a resource-takes on its full meaning 
here. By recovering biogas from landfill waste to produce local renewable energy, we are creating value for the 
community while consolidating the resources necessary for our public service mission. This project aligns with our 
local economic development goals and environmental commitments through the production of clean, sustainable energy."   
Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy, stated: "The startup of this WAGABOX unit just thirteen months after the 
contract signing demonstrates the industrial expertise of our teams. We are delighted with this collaboration with 
Valorizon and Avergies, local players committed to renewable energy, with whom we work to reduce greenhouse gas 
emissions. Thanks to our partners' engagement and WAGABOX technology, the Monflanquin landfill now supplies the region 
with local, decarbonized energy." 

 About SAS Biogaz Monflanquin 
Founded in August 2023 by VALORIZON and AVERGIES, SAS Biogaz Monflanquin manages an ambitious project to upgrade the 
biogas produced at the Monflanquin site. Led by local elected representatives, the two organizations have pooled their  
expertise to meet the challenges of the energy transition.    
 
About Avergies 
 
Created in 2019 by Territoire d'Energie 47, the semi-public company AVERGIES accompanies investments in energy 
transition in the Lot-et-Garonne region and initiates or participates in projects to develop sustainable resources.  
AVERGIES' mission is to invest in the development of all types of renewable energies, mainly solar photovoltaic, biogas 
 and renewable energy distribution stations for mobility.   
 
About ValOrizon  
 
ValOrizon, the Lot-et-Garonne waste management organization, is the "syndicat mixte départemental" responsible for the 
treatment and recovery of household and similar waste in Lot-et-Garonne French area. It currently has a population of 
235,000, spread over two communities of agglomerations, six communities of communes and a mixed syndicate. Its 
missions: to recover, reduce and raise awareness. ValOrizon treats all waste by sorting, composting and, as a last 
resort, landfilling. The syndicate is committed to a policy of waste prevention, and supports reuse, repair and 
recycling initiatives to promote the circular economy. ValOrizon manages several facilities throughout the department: 
the Monflanquin Landfill, two transfer stations and a composting platform. ValOrizon has signed a contract with Paprec  
to operate the Damazan sorting center, which receives selective collections from all over the department.  
 
About de Waga Energy  
 
Waga Energy produces cost competitive Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas 
using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that 
supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 33 RNG 
production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million 
MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 21 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project 
initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is 
listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 

Contacts 
  
 
              ValOrizon 
Avergies 
Céline Salabert                      Waga Energy 
              Stéphanie Gonzalo       Laurent Barbotin 
 
 
07 60 62 31 82 
celine.salabert@avergies.fr 06 88 49 68 69        07 72 77 11 85 
                              media@waga-energy.com 
 
 
              sgonzalo@valorizon.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Estimate based on the methodology defined by the European RED II ("Renewable Energy Directive II") and using ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certified emission factors for a standard WAGABOX project in France.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2026-02-02_PR_Injection_RNG_Monflanquin_EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2269940 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2269940 02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269940&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.