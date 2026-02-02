DJ Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch RNG Production in Southwestern France

Waga Energy Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch RNG Production in Southwestern France 02-Feb-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Agen (France), February 2, 2026 Avergies, Valorizon, and Waga Energy Launch Renewable Natural Gas Production in Monflanquin The WAGABOX unit installed at the l'Albié landfill in Monflanquin (Southwestern France) has begun operations and is now injecting Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) into the local grid. On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the WAGABOX unit located at the l'Albié landfill in Monflanquin (Southwestern France) began producing and injecting Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) into the distribution network. This project, spearheaded by Biogaz Monflanquin-a joint venture between Valorizon and Avergies- marks a major milestone in the energy transition for local communities across this region of Southwestern France. Utilizing patented WAGABOX technology developed by Waga Energy, the biogas emitted by waste buried at the landfill is now recovered as RNG, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas. The RNG is injected directly into the local natural gas distribution network to supply residential and commercial customers across the region. The WAGABOX unit will produce approximately 41,000 MMBtu (12 GWh) of renewable gas per year, equivalent to the consumption of 2,000 local households. This production will prevent the emission of 3,200 tons of eqCO2 into the atmosphere annually[1] by substituting RNG for fossil natural gas. The Monflanquin landfill, which processes nearly 30,000 tons of waste per year, has become a vital link in the local circular economy, transforming waste into a high-value energy resource. The Valorizon and AVERGIES teams are fully mobilized to optimize biogas capture at the landfill, ensuring maximum recovery by the WAGABOX unit. This locally produced green gas can power both homes and vehicles via the Témob station network already present in neighboring urban areas. "Bio-CNG" (RNG used as Compressed Natural Gas for vehicles) represents a mature and high-performance solution for decarbonizing heavy-duty mobility. This project received financial support from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region as part of the Néo Terra roadmap, aimed at accelerating concrete energy transition solutions. This regional backing was instrumental in the operational launch of the biogas recovery unit. The local energy authority Territoire d'Énergie also supported Valorizon and AVERGIES through its program dedicated to expanding the RNG sector and achieving renewable gas energy independence for the region. Pascal de Sermet, CEO of SEM Avergies, stated: "The partnership between SEM AVERGIES and the waste management union VALORIZON has enabled the establishment of a renewable energy production unit, in line with our shared goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening the territory's energy autonomy. I would like to commend the commitment of WAGA ENERGY, whose rigor, technical expertise, and adherence to deadlines demonstrate the strength of a French player that has become a global benchmark in its field." Ludovic Biasotto, President of Valorizon, emphasized: "Our slogan-our waste is a resource-takes on its full meaning here. By recovering biogas from landfill waste to produce local renewable energy, we are creating value for the community while consolidating the resources necessary for our public service mission. This project aligns with our local economic development goals and environmental commitments through the production of clean, sustainable energy." Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy, stated: "The startup of this WAGABOX unit just thirteen months after the contract signing demonstrates the industrial expertise of our teams. We are delighted with this collaboration with Valorizon and Avergies, local players committed to renewable energy, with whom we work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to our partners' engagement and WAGABOX technology, the Monflanquin landfill now supplies the region with local, decarbonized energy." About SAS Biogaz Monflanquin Founded in August 2023 by VALORIZON and AVERGIES, SAS Biogaz Monflanquin manages an ambitious project to upgrade the biogas produced at the Monflanquin site. Led by local elected representatives, the two organizations have pooled their expertise to meet the challenges of the energy transition. About Avergies Created in 2019 by Territoire d'Energie 47, the semi-public company AVERGIES accompanies investments in energy transition in the Lot-et-Garonne region and initiates or participates in projects to develop sustainable resources. AVERGIES' mission is to invest in the development of all types of renewable energies, mainly solar photovoltaic, biogas and renewable energy distribution stations for mobility. About ValOrizon ValOrizon, the Lot-et-Garonne waste management organization, is the "syndicat mixte départemental" responsible for the treatment and recovery of household and similar waste in Lot-et-Garonne French area. It currently has a population of 235,000, spread over two communities of agglomerations, six communities of communes and a mixed syndicate. Its missions: to recover, reduce and raise awareness. ValOrizon treats all waste by sorting, composting and, as a last resort, landfilling. The syndicate is committed to a policy of waste prevention, and supports reuse, repair and recycling initiatives to promote the circular economy. ValOrizon manages several facilities throughout the department: the Monflanquin Landfill, two transfer stations and a composting platform. ValOrizon has signed a contract with Paprec to operate the Damazan sorting center, which receives selective collections from all over the department. About de Waga Energy Waga Energy produces cost competitive Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 33 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 21 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Contacts ValOrizon Avergies Céline Salabert Waga Energy Stéphanie Gonzalo Laurent Barbotin 07 60 62 31 82 celine.salabert@avergies.fr 06 88 49 68 69 07 72 77 11 85 media@waga-energy.com sgonzalo@valorizon.com

[1] Estimate based on the methodology defined by the European RED II ("Renewable Energy Directive II") and using ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certified emission factors for a standard WAGABOX project in France.

