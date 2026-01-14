DJ Waga Energy receives CAUSD15M financial aid for its RNG project in Hébertville-Station, Quebec

Waga Energy Waga Energy receives CAUSD15M financial aid for its RNG project in Hébertville-Station, Quebec 14-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Waga Energy receives CAUSD15M financial aid for its RNG project in Hébertville-Station, Quebec Shawinigan (Quebec), January 14th, 2026 - Waga Energy has been awarded a financial aid of CAUSD15M (USUSD10.8M) from Quebec's Ministry of Economy, Innovation, and Energy (MEIE) for its Renewable natural gas (RNG) production project undertaken with the waste management authority of Lac-Saint-Jean at the Hébertville-Station landfill site (Canada). Minister ÉricGirard made the official announcement during a visit to the site. Waga Energy, a specialist in renewable natural gas (RNG) production from landfill gas, has been awarded a financial aid of CAUSD15M (USUSD10.8M) from the Quebec Government's Ministry of Economy, Innovation, and Energy. This financial aid will finance part of the construction of a RNG production unit at the Hébertville-Station landfill in Quebec (Canada), owned and operated by the Régie des matières résiduelles du Lac-Saint-Jean (RMR - waste management authority of Lac-Saint-Jean). The official announcement was made on Tuesday, January 13, by Éric Girard, Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region, during a visit to the site. It is the key final stage of the project signed in November 2024 for the construction of the unit. This government support comes from the Electrification and Climate Change Fund and is part of the 2025-2030 Implementation Plan for the 2030 Green Economy Plan (PEV). The PEV 2030 supports several measures targeting technological development projects, which will help achieve the greenhouse gas emission reduction target set by the Quebec Government. This project is fully in line with the objectives of Quebec and the PEV 2030, which aims to integrate 10 % of RNG into its gas network by 2030. The collaboration between Waga Energy and the RMR represents a concrete contribution to this objective. The RMR serves the 50 municipalities in the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region and the community of Mashteuiatsh. Waga Energy will build and operate a production unit using its patented WAGABOX technology to convert biogas generated from waste into RNG, a renewable alternative to fossil natural gas. The equipment will produce up to 188,000 MMBtu/year (55 GWh/year), which corresponds to the energy consumption of approximately 2,900 Quebec households. By avoiding the emission of approximately 9,400 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year, this project will contribute to reducing the region's carbon footprint, thereby supporting Quebec's climate objectives. The Hébertville-Station landfill has an annual capacity of 203,500 metric tons of waste. The biogas generated from the decomposition of organic matter is currently captured and burned in a flare. Once the WAGABOX unit is fully operational, this biogas will be purified and injected into Énergir's fossil natural gas distribution network, providing renewable energy to households and businesses in the region. This is the fifth RNG production project undertaken by Waga Energy in Canada. Four units are already in operation: in Quebec (Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, Cowansville, and Chicoutimi), and in British Columbia (Victoria on Vancouver Island). Quote Julie Flynn, CEO of Waga Energy Canada: "I would like to thank Minister ÉricGirard and the Quebec Government for awarding this grant to the project we are carrying out with the waste management authority of Lac-Saint-Jean. This renewed confidence from the government proves once again that the innovative technology of WAGABOX units is attractive and that our mutual commitment to energy transition remains as strong as ever. " About Waga Energy Waga Energy produces competitively priced renewable natural gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading biogas from landfills using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply households and businesses, replacing fossil natural gas. As of the date of this document, Waga Energy operates 32 units in France, Spain, Canada, and the United States, representing an installed capacity of more than 1.5 TWh/year. To date, Waga Energy has 21 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project undertaken by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the energy transition. Waga Energy employs 300 people. Waga Energy Canada is based in Shawinigan, Quebec. The company generated EUR55.7 million in revenue in 2024. It is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). Renewable natural gas for all - Waga Energy. Contact Us Laurent Barbotin +33 772 771 185 Laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com https://waga-energy.com/en/journalists/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2026-01-14_PR_FinancialAid_RNG_Canada_EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext Ticker: WAGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2260216 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2260216 14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260216&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)