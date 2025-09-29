Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
0,103 Euro
-0,96 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

PRIOR TO PUBLICATION, THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. WITH THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

29 September 2025

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or the "Company")

UPDATE ON NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

  • Original Proposed Fundraise level has been oversubscribed
  • Proposed Fundraise upper limit increased to £1,728,700

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the Company has received commitments from investors for a total of £1,728,700 in relation to its non-brokered private placement at a price of 10 pence per share (the "Proposed Fundraise"), the terms of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 12 September 2025.

The new ordinary shares to be issued directly in respect of the Proposed Fundraise (the "Fundraise Shares"), or indirectly as a result of any exercise of warrants being issued as part of the Proposed Fundraise, will be subject to a restricted or 'lock-in' period ending 4 months from the date of allotment of the Fundraise Shares.

The Proposed Fundraise is oversubscribed by reference to the initially proposed amount of up to £1,500,000. The commitments have been procured from both existing shareholders and new investors that can contribute to the success of Conroy and its "Discs of Gold" project and primarily from a number of long-term value investors from North America. The Company, having taken into account both the strong support and the backgrounds of the investors, has decided to increase the upper limit of the Proposed Fundraise to £1,728,700 and has closed the Proposed Fundraise at this oversubscribed level.

It is expected that the subscription funds will be received in full by 30 September 2025 following which the Company will make an application for admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on AIM.

A further announcement will be released at the appropriate time.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-7469-0930

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



4241302_0.jpeg
© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.