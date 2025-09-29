Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

PRIOR TO PUBLICATION, THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

29 September 2025

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or the "Company")

UPDATE ON NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Original Proposed Fundraise level has been oversubscribed

Proposed Fundraise upper limit increased to £1,728,700

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the Company has received commitments from investors for a total of £1,728,700 in relation to its non-brokered private placement at a price of 10 pence per share (the "Proposed Fundraise"), the terms of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 12 September 2025.

The new ordinary shares to be issued directly in respect of the Proposed Fundraise (the "Fundraise Shares"), or indirectly as a result of any exercise of warrants being issued as part of the Proposed Fundraise, will be subject to a restricted or 'lock-in' period ending 4 months from the date of allotment of the Fundraise Shares.

The Proposed Fundraise is oversubscribed by reference to the initially proposed amount of up to £1,500,000. The commitments have been procured from both existing shareholders and new investors that can contribute to the success of Conroy and its "Discs of Gold" project and primarily from a number of long-term value investors from North America. The Company, having taken into account both the strong support and the backgrounds of the investors, has decided to increase the upper limit of the Proposed Fundraise to £1,728,700 and has closed the Proposed Fundraise at this oversubscribed level.

It is expected that the subscription funds will be received in full by 30 September 2025 following which the Company will make an application for admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on AIM.

A further announcement will be released at the appropriate time.

