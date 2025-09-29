Net Insight AB: Football Federation of Macedonia brings VAR to top leagues with Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden - The Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM) has introduced a centralized remote Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for the country's top leagues, strengthening the integrity and fairness of the game. The order was received, and the solution was delivered by Net Insight and its regional partner LNC in June and became operational from August 2025.

The VAR implementation includes installations at three stadiums and a central control site at FFM's headquarters. The infrastructure is powered by Net Insight's Nimbra platform deployed at the arenas and a central Nimbra node running

J2K workflows. This ensures ultra-low latency, reliable connectivity, and broadcast-quality performance across the VAR environment. The project is part of FFM's long-term strategy to modernize football operations in Macedonia.

"Introducing VAR is a milestone for Macedonian football. It brings our competitions in line with international standards and builds trust among players, referees, and fans," says Mr. Masar Omeragic, president of the Football Federation of Macedonia. "By working with LNC and Net Insight, we have a solution that is both future-ready and adaptable for broader media workflows."

"Together with FFM and LNC, we're driving forward a trusted and flexible VAR solution," says Andreas Eriksson, CCO at Net Insight. "This project reflects the values of collaboration, innovation, and trust, and shows how our technology can scale from VAR to full centralized production models for sports."

Andreas Eriksson, CCO at Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



