

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automotive company Stellantis N.V. (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) Monday said that Joao Laranjo has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Stellantis Leadership Team, with immediate effect.



The company said that Laranjo takes over from Doug Ostermann, who has stepped down for personal reasons. Laranjo will take over all the responsibilities, previously held by Ostermann.



Stellantis said that Laranjo began his career at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2009, advancing through positions of increasing responsibility in financial controlling and reporting, profit and loss management, treasury, and accounting.



The company said that in 2017, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis North America. In 2024, he joined Goodyear as Vice President of Finance, leading the Americas Finance organization. Earlier this year, he returned to Stellantis as Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis North America under the company's new management structure.



Commenting on the appointment, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, said, 'Having worked closely with Joao for 15 years and witnessed his rise through the ranks, I have consistently been impressed by his excellent financial acumen, results-driven mindset, and deep understanding of our industry's complexities. I am pleased to welcome him to the Stellantis Leadership Team as we continue to position our company for future growth and long-term success.'



Stellantis also reaffirmed that its earlier given outlook for the second half of the year. The company expects higher net revenues, low-single digit AOI profitability, and improved industrial free cash flows results in the second part of 2025.



The company said that its shipments and revenues report for the third quarter will be released on October 30.



