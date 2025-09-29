Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to report that the evacuation order due to the Tsetzi Lake wildfire surrounding the 3Ts Project has been lifted. The Company has been granted permission for an advanced team to return to site this week to assess conditions on the property and begin preparations for the resumption of exploration activities.

Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified.

The Tsetzi Lake wildfire was first reported on August 27, 2025, following a lightning strike that ignited a small fire across the lake from the 3Ts camp. Over the following weeks, the Tsetzi Lake fire grew in size and intensity, eventually merging with the Blackwater Fire to the northeast. Combined, these fires ultimately covered 9,296 hectares before being brought under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

Camp Status and Fire Protection

Initial reports indicate that fire protection measures and suppression systems implemented by the BC Wildfire Service successfully protected the 3Ts camp, including core storage facilities, which remain unaffected by the fire.

The upcoming site visit will focus on:

Assessing critical infrastructure, including power and water systems.

Inspecting access roads, some of which were actively used and widened during firefighting efforts.

Determining readiness for the safe return of crews and equipment.

Acknowledgement of BC Wildfire Service

The Company extends its sincere gratitude to the BC Wildfire Service and all supporting agencies for their tireless efforts in containing the fire.

"At the height of the Tsetzi Lake fire, there were more than 100 personnel on the ground, supported by aerial resources, heavy equipment, and specialized structural protection teams. Their coordinated response was critical to safeguarding both our camp, drill core and the surrounding environment," stated Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold.

Next Steps for Exploration

With the evacuation order lifted, the Company plans to resume field activities as soon as conditions allow. Initial exploration work will focus on:

Completing soil sampling and mapping grids that were interrupted by the wildfire.

Continuing archaeological studies in collaboration with local First Nations.

Re-establishing wildlife and water monitoring stations to ensure environmental baselines are maintained.

Mineral Resource Estimate Update

Due to an unforeseen delay in receiving assay results for the umpire samples submitted for Quality Control on the mineral resource, an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") is expected to be published in the fourth quarter of 2025. The current 3Ts resource model was completed in 2022, and contains a total inferred resource estimate of 4,469,297 tonnes grading 3.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cut off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") in-pit and 2.0 g/t AuEq underground, containing 522,330 ounces of gold and 13,831,415 ounces of silver, totaling 678,156 AuEq ounces (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller). The Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems form the foundation of the current MRE, however it is expected that the newly discovered Larry, Johnny and Ian Veins will be included in the updated mineral resource estimate.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.,

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

