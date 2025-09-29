Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH) announces a Statewide Educational Seminar Series on the TCUP Expansion, as Texas healthcare is experiencing a historic breakthrough with the approval of House Bill 46 (HB 46). Signed into law on June 21, 2025, by Governor Greg Abbott, the expansion of the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) will cover chronic pain, PTSD, and degenerative neurological conditions, among others, and will directly benefit more than one million Texans, including 300,000 veterans. The law also updates permissible cannabinoid concentrations, signaling a decisive step toward integrating cannabis-based therapies into clinical practice.



The Statewide Educational Seminar Series will take place in key cities: UTHealth Houston - November 15, 2025; Austin, TX - December 6, 2025; Dallas, TX - January 17, 2026; El Paso, TX - February 21, 2026. Sessions will address patient registration, prescriber responsibilities, regulatory and liability considerations, reimbursement pathways, and the latest evidence in cannabinoid science.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10188/268301_flyer_seminario_tcup_1.jpg

CBIH is also entering a stage of accelerated growth driven by key factors such as cannabis tax reductions in California, the expansion of legislation in Texas, regulatory updates in Delaware, and progress toward banking reform. These developments directly strengthen the company's revenue outlook and reinforce its market position. Jennifer Salguero Ph.D. in Sciences noted that the cannabis industry is moving toward unprecedented financial stability, creating a unique opportunity for CBIH to increase its revenue streams, expand its educational/research programs, and deliver sustained value to CBIH revenue-generating centers.

"This is a transformative milestone for medical cannabis in Texas," said Rosangel Andrades, M.D., CBIH Director of R&D. "Participants will not only stay informed-they will help shape patient care, professional practice, and the scientific agenda ahead."

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings is a global leader in cannabis research and education, with a track record of government-authorized training partnership in Puerto Rico and six years of accredited programs across six universities in Colombia. CBIH's library includes 150+ instructional videos and 250+ eBooks and audiobooks in seven languages, equipping professionals to integrate cannabis therapies safely and scientifically.

For the agenda, speaker bios and abstracts - Julian González, M.D. (Clinical Medicine), and Brian Cuban, Esq. (Legal Perspectives / Law & Professional Well-Being) - as well as ongoing updates, please visit the event webpage: www.vitabiotechresearch.com. This is a watershed moment for healthcare in Texas-one that reflects a shared commitment to science, safety, and patient dignity, and that sets the stage for evidence-based practice, responsible policy, and improved patient outcomes in the years ahead.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268301

SOURCE: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings