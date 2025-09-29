

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) on Monday said it has received a contract worth 444 million euros to supply ammunition to an Eastern European customer.



Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, acting as a subcontractor to Global Military Products-which is contracted by the U.S. government-will provide 155 mm M107 projectiles with M4A2 propellant charges and 105 mm M1 projectiles. Of the total contract value, 170 million euros had already been booked as a pre-order, and 274 million euros has now been booked as new orders.



Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026 and are expected to be completed by June 2027.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News