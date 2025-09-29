Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), an investment company focused on bitcoin, gold and selective investments in public and private companies, is pleased to announce it has changed its name from "Digital Commodities Capital Corp." to "Digital Commodities Inc." and has continued out of the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) into the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"). Shareholders approved the continuance at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2025. The Company's common shares will begin trading under the new name on the Canadian Securities Exchange at market-open on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

In connection with this, the Company has launched its new website at www.digitalcommodities.com. The redesigned site reflects Digital Commodities' vision for growth, innovation, and leadership in the digital asset sector. It offers investors, partners and stakeholders a dynamic window into the Company's evolving strategy and portfolio.

In connection with the continuance, the Company has filed the Articles of Continuance under the CBCA. In connection with the name change, the following new CUSIP (25384L106) and ISIN (CA25384L1067) numbers have been assigned to the common shares of the Company. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the name change.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a Marketing Service Agreement (the "Agreement") with Nordcore Media LLC ("Nordcore") dated September 25, 2025. Pursuant to the Agreement, Nordcore will provide marketing and advertising services to the Company including, without limitation, creating advertorials; creating texts, reports and research material; creating advertisement material; creating ad texts and display ads; controlling the distribution of the advertising; creating campaigns, ad groups as well as bid adjustments; and providing highly detailed and granular remarketing campaigns. In addition to a classic online marketing approach, Nordcore will utilize third-party distributions and bookings to further increase viewability. In consideration of the services the Company will pay Nordcore a one-time agency fee equal to 16% of the advertising Budget (defined below). The total cost for the above-mentioned services, representing the advertising budget and inclusive of the 16% agency fee is USD$150,000, payable in cash (the "Budget"). The Budget will be credited to Nordcore's account before the start of the campaign. The term of the Agreement is initially for a period of 4 months or until the Budget is fully spent, whichever is earlier. Nordcore is arm's length to the Company, and its business address is at 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801. Nordcore's contact information is: 307-400-9199, jrojas@nordcoremedia.net.

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities is a public investment issuer building a differentiated capital platform, focused on acquiring and utilizing bitcoin and gold as functional stores of value. The company's mission is to establish and actively manage a hard, non-fiat asset base with transparency and discipline. All capital allocation decisions are guided by a sound money philosophy and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the expected services to be provided to the Company pursuant to the Agreement and the compensation to provide in consideration thereof. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, the services to be provided pursuant to the Agreement will be as expected, the Agreement will not be terminated early, the potential benefits provided to the Company by entering into the Agreement, and that the Company's business plans will remain unchanged. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the services provided pursuant to the Agreement differing from management's current expectations and the Agreement being terminated early.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268256

SOURCE: Digital Commodities