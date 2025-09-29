Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. Further to its News Release dated September 4, 2025, Inverite has closed the 2nd tranche of its fully subscribed private placement in the amount of 1,409,920 units ("Units") for aggregate proceeds of $294,487.95. Each Unit is comprised of a common share and one-half warrant; a whole warrant is exercisable to purchase a common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years. Inverite has also issued 553,333 Units to settle an aggregate of $83,000 in loans, accrued interest and accounts payable (see above for the Unit terms).

All Securities will be subject to a hold period until January 30, 2026.

Insiders and related parties of the Company acquired 590,587 Units issued pursuant to the above transactions, with the associated common shares representing approximately 1.14% of the issued common shares upon closing and, if the associated warrants are exercised, an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 1.71% of the then-issued common shares calculated as of closing. The participation by the insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of the policies of the CSE and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Placement exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

Inverite is also pleased to announce that it has extended its engagement with an arm's length consultant to assist the Company in advancing its interests with the introductions into the financial community, strategic partnerships and potential M&A opportunities, within North America and abroad. As part of this engagement the consultant has been granted 333,332 Restricted Share Units ("RSU's"). Each RSU, upon vesting, is redeemable into one common share. The RSU's vest as to 25% every three months in arrears from the grant date.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 30 billion financial data points from more than 7 million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

