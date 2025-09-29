Anzeige
WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
3,234 Euro
+1,25 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RATOS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RATOS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2363,28816:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 10:50 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ratos AB: Ratos provides comparative figures ahead of the interim report for the third quarter of 2025

Ratos provides comparative figures for the structural changes that occurred during the second quarter of 2025, the divestment of airteam and the listing of the construction group Sentia (SNTIA) on the Oslo Børs.

The table below refers to "Continuing operations" reflecting the figures after the structural changes during the previous quarter. Consequently, the figures for Sentia and airteam are not included in "Continuing operations". However, the contribution of Ratos' remaining minority ownership stake in Sentia of 40% is only included as of mid-June 2025 but not in the historical periods. The remaining minority ownership stake of 40% will be included in "Continuing operations" going forward. The remaining minority ownership stake in Sentia would have contributed by about SEK 190 million to EBITA for the full year of 2024 and by about SEK 90 million as of YTD June 2025. The contribution to EBITA in the second quarter of 2025 was negligible as the listing of Sentia was finalized on June 16, 2025.

Comparative figures for continuing operations and adjusted EBITA:


20242025


Q1Q2Q3Q4FY '24Q1Q2YTD '25
Continuing operations, Ratos Group
Net sales, MSEK4,7865,9914,5964,68320,0574,4725,59410,066
EBITA, adjusted, MSEK2269232862201,6543458671,212
EBITA, adjusted, %4.715.46.24.78.27.715.512.0
Continuing operations, Business Area Construction & Services
Net sales, MSEK1,2319151,0151,1474,3071,0449241,968
EBITA, adjusted, MSEK164175135218691208192401
EBITA, adjusted, %13.319.113.319.016.020.020.820.4
Like-for-like (adding back the 40% minority ownership stake in Sentia)
Estimated EBITA contribution Sentia, MSEK



~190

~90

For more information, please contact:
Anna Vilogorac, CFO & Investor Relations
+46 70 616 50 19, anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
