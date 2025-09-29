Ratos AB: Ratos provides comparative figures ahead of the interim report for the third quarter of 2025

Ratos provides comparative figures for the structural changes that occurred during the second quarter of 2025, the divestment of airteam and the listing of the construction group Sentia (SNTIA) on the Oslo Børs.

The table below refers to "Continuing operations" reflecting the figures after the structural changes during the previous quarter. Consequently, the figures for Sentia and airteam are not included in "Continuing operations". However, the contribution of Ratos' remaining minority ownership stake in Sentia of 40% is only included as of mid-June 2025 but not in the historical periods. The remaining minority ownership stake of 40% will be included in "Continuing operations" going forward. The remaining minority ownership stake in Sentia would have contributed by about SEK 190 million to EBITA for the full year of 2024 and by about SEK 90 million as of YTD June 2025. The contribution to EBITA in the second quarter of 2025 was negligible as the listing of Sentia was finalized on June 16, 2025.

Comparative figures for continuing operations and adjusted EBITA:



2024 2025





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY '24 Q1 Q2 YTD '25

Continuing operations, Ratos Group

Net sales, MSEK 4,786 5,991 4,596 4,683 20,057 4,472 5,594 10,066

EBITA, adjusted, MSEK 226 923 286 220 1,654 345 867 1,212

EBITA, adjusted, % 4.7 15.4 6.2 4.7 8.2 7.7 15.5 12.0

Continuing operations, Business Area Construction & Services

Net sales, MSEK 1,231 915 1,015 1,147 4,307 1,044 924 1,968

EBITA, adjusted, MSEK 164 175 135 218 691 208 192 401

EBITA, adjusted, % 13.3 19.1 13.3 19.0 16.0 20.0 20.8 20.4

Like-for-like (adding back the 40% minority ownership stake in Sentia) Estimated EBITA contribution Sentia, MSEK







~190



~90



For more information, please contact:

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & Investor Relations

+46 70 616 50 19, anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.