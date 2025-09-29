"I Can See My Work Come to Life": Collins N. on Making an Impact at Cummins Inc.

Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / When Collins N. first read about Nikola Tesla, he didn't just see an inventor, he saw a model for what engineering could be: imaginative, bold and rooted in impact. "Tesla's forward-thinking approach to engineering inspired me to pursue innovation," Collins said. That early curiosity about how things work and how ideas become real-world solutions led him to enter math and physics competitions, tinker with machines and eventually pursue mechanical engineering at Howard University.

As a student, Collins joined the Cummins × NSBE Integrated Pipeline Program (IPP), which provided both a scholarship and an internship. His first internship in 2021 brought him to Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT) as a Customer Application Engineer intern. A year later, he returned to work at Cummins as a Systems Engineer. After graduating in 2023, Collins joined Cummins full-time through the Engineering Development Program. His first rotation placed him in the engine business unit, where he supported OEM integration efforts for the B7.2 product. In June 2024, he transitioned into his current role as a Customer Application Engineer at CTT.

Today, Collins helps customers ensure that turbochargers are properly integrated and optimized for their specific applications. He works cross-functionally to review technical documentation, analyze performance data, support turbo builds and tests and ensure we meet all standards and customer expectations. "The cool factor is seeing something you've worked on come to life-knowing that our solutions are making a real difference out there," he shared. "Even while I'm still learning, I can see how my work contributes to something bigger."

Collins currently works hybrid, spending two days a week in the office and the rest remotely. "Office days are great for collaboration in the lab and test cell," he said. "Remote days give me focused time to dig into technical details. It's a great balance." He appreciates how leaders at Cummins emphasize trust and flexibility, focusing on outcomes rather than micromanaging schedules. That trust has helped him stay productive while maintaining energy and well-being outside of work.

Staying energized matters, and Collins makes a point of fueling his creativity beyond the office-curating music playlists, discovering new artists and traveling to experience different cultures. "Those moments of inspiration and movement help me recharge and bring new perspective to my work," he said. He also keeps active with regular workouts and outdoor activities, which help him stay sharp throughout the week.

When asked what originally drew him to Cummins, Collins pointed to the culture. "My classmates at Howard who had interned here always spoke highly of the company-how supportive and inclusive it was," he said. "Once I joined, I saw it for myself." From his very first experience with Cummins, he noticed how open people are to sharing knowledge, mentoring and encouraging growth. "Our open-door culture isn't just a phrase-it's something you feel every day."

That culture of inclusion is especially important to Collins. He's active in employee resource groups, including the Cummins Black Network (CBN), and appreciates Cummins' impactful work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. "From day one, I felt like I belonged," he said. "Our leaders make space for diverse voices, and that's not something you find everywhere."

Looking ahead, Collins is excited about growing deeper in his role and continuing to build technical expertise. Eventually, he plans to pursue an MBA to complement his engineering experience with business and leadership skills. "I want to be a bridge between technical excellence and strategic thinking," he said. "There's a lot I still want to learn, and I know I'm in the right place to do that."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/%22i-can-see-my-work-come-to-life%22-collins-n.-on-making-an-impact-at-cum-1079272