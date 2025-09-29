Exousia Pro, Inc.: Exousia Pro Announces Groundbreaking Study to Revolutionize the Global Edibles Market with CBD-Loaded Exosomes

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advanced exosome-based therapies, today announced its plan to conduct an Institutional Review Board (IRB) study that could fundamentally transform the cannabinoid edible and nutraceutical markets.

The study is designed to demonstrate the dramatically enhanced efficacy of CBD-loaded exosomes in oral delivery. This research is predicated on the known ability of our proprietary exosomes to survive the digestive tract and deliver their payload directly to the small intestine.

The Study and Its Disruptive Potential

Current CBD and THC edibles often suffer from significant loss of effectiveness due to degradation within the digestive system. Exousia Pro's technology is engineered to solve this challenge.

The Exosome Advantage: Our exosomes act as natural, protective nano-carriers, shielding the CBD from the harsh environment of the stomach and ensuring a full payload is delivered for absorption.

Study Design: The IRB study will be a comparative trial involving two different CBD gummies: one utilizing Exousia Pro's CBD-loaded exosomes and one utilizing a standard formulation. Participants will ingest each formulation on separate days, followed by multiple blood draws to precisely measure and compare CBD bioavailability and plasma levels.

Expected Outcome: The company expects the study to conclusively demonstrate that our exosome-loaded formulation delivers a significantly higher and more efficient payload, thereby maximizing the therapeutic effects for the consumer.

We anticipate that the study will be conducted within the fourth quarter.

"This is a low-hanging fruit opportunity for Exousia Pro that can create an immediate and substantial impact on the company," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "The multi-billion-dollar edible market is ripe for disruption. Our technology offers a superior delivery mechanism that dramatically enhances the existing products on the shelf. This study is the critical step to proving the science and unlocking a massive commercial opportunity. Initial inquiries with potential partners in both the United States and Europe have yielded highly positive feedback, affirming the global commercial interest in this revolutionary delivery system."

The results of this study are expected to open immediate pathways for licensing and partnership opportunities across the entire cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries, establishing a new gold standard for edible product efficacy.

Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

